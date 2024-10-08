Join 3 Bishops as They ‘Return to Our Lady of Champion’ on EWTN

Captivating documentary features the shepherds who brought Our Lady of Champion to the forefront of Marian devotion in the United States.

The film Return to Our Lady of Champion will premiere on EWTN the day the national shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Champion celebrates the second-annual Solemnity of Our Lady of Champion. What makes this documentary exceptional and thoroughly absorbing is that it brings together the three bishops most responsible for bringing the shrine to national attention.

This full-length documentary film will have its first showing on Oct. 9.

Return to Our Lady of Champion has viewers joining the three bishops — Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh; and Bishop John Doerfler of Marquette, Michigan — as they return to the shrine to discuss their part in the events leading up to Our Lady of Champion being declared the only approved Marian apparition in the United States and this shrine being raised to national status.

The bishops also share their own Marian stories, highlighting how their devotion to Our Lady began in their youth and how that devotion eventually tied into their roles as these events progressed. Via this film, viewers sit at the table with them and hear firsthand their vivid memories — making the story all the more personal and authentic.

“I have to say there’s no question in my mind that this is an act of divine Providence,” Bishop Zubik said, recounting his own introduction to this holy ground in Champion and learning about the three apparitions of Our Lady to Adele Brise in 1859. Neither Bishop Zubik (who shepherded the Diocese of Green Bay from 2003 to 2007) nor Bishop Ricken had ever heard about the apparitions in Champion before they were appointed to head the Green Bay Diocese.

“I say to people, even today, the Queen of Heaven touched down right here — not quite fully — but she touched down right here. She loved us so much,” Bishop Ricken said with great joy.

When he arrived in the diocese in 2008, he immediately wanted to learn all about the shrine. Viewers have a front-row seat hearing him recall those early days, learning about Adele and the area, and seeing the providential connections, such as the name of this Dairy State town being the same name as Adele’s hometown of Champion, Belgium. “So there’s a lot to study here, a lot to get to know,” he said.

“It’s just a beautiful tapestry, a Mary tapestry, to see what she does,” emphasized Bishop Ricken. This includes how the lives and devotions of the bishops played into the whole process of bringing the devotion and the shrine to prominence. Their personal stories of how they came to love Mary were part of their personal preparation, not realized at the time, for when they arrived here. Bishop Ricken shares a heartwarming example: how, as a young child, he learned of Mary and the Rosary from his mother — and how that all became part of overcoming asthma attacks.

As close-up listeners to the conversation of the three bishops, viewers hear their thoughts about Adele’s simplicity and call to teach the faith. Highlights of these segments include shots of the apparition chapel and the shrine grounds. Again, such personal touches enhance and enrich the film.

The bishops also speak clearly and conversationally about the theology of Marian apparitions.

“It was the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and the nudging of Our Lady that moved me in the direction to say we should take a look at this a little further,” Bishop Zubik noted. He then recalled giving then-Father Doerfler, who was his chancellor and vicar general at the time, the task of researching the apparitions. Later, Father Doerfler also became rector at the shrine for two years when it was first known as the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.

When Bishop Ricken arrived, the approval process ramped up.

“What a wonderful gift this is as a bishop to be able to walk into a place where Our Lady appeared,” he said joyfully. He also recounts some of the stories of answered prayers and healings from people he encountered during visits to the shrine. “I like to listen to people,” he said.

Following are his recollections about the steps to declaring these authentic apparitions and establishing the national shrine.

L to R: Bishops David Zubik, David Ricken and John Doerfler discuss Our Lady of Champion in a new EWTN documentary. (Photo: EWTN)





Viewers learn from the bishops’ conversations fascinating personal connections between them and these Marian appearances.

For example, Bishop Ricken shared that he attended seminary at the American College in Louvain, Belgium. He discovered it was not far from Champion, where Adele was going to join the convent. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s a strange coincidence.’ And so I understood something of the Belgian culture, by my three years there and studying the faith of the people there and understanding what their approach was. Then I could start to see maybe I was chosen because of that background,” he recalled.

In Wisconsin “this town is named after Champion [Belgium],” Bishop Ricken added. “And she felt she lived out her promises here in this place in Champion, Wisconsin.”

The faithful have long revered Mother Mary in Champion, Wisconsin. (Photo: EWTN)





The bishops also discuss the “heavenly peace,” as pilgrims describe it, found at the shrine. Some beautiful insights on Jesus and Mary healing divided hearts are also presented.

Bishop Doerfler observed that the “answer to so many divisions we’re experiencing is a return to the Lord, and … this is what Mary wants. She wants to bring people to her Son, to heal the divided human heart.”

Bishop Ricken shared how he goes to the apparition room, which contains a chapel, and tells “the Blessed Mother this, this, this, this. … I’m kneeling there before the statue, and she just looks at you — I’ve had experiences where those eyes seem alive, and a lot of people do. … She always centers you back on, ‘Follow me. Follow me as I lead you to peace. Follow me.’ That’s what Jesus said, ‘Follow me. I’m the Giver of peace. Come to the Giver.’ We work here. We’re at her service. So when she tells us she wants this, we’ll do it. The future is in her hands. We don’t know how to do it [but] we’ll take a step of faith and do it.”

The other bishops also discuss the poignant moments of prayer while walking the perimeter of the property praying the Rosary, as Adele and other local faithful did during the Peshtigo fire in 1871.

The engrossing and enlightening conversation of this trio of bishops closest to the Shrine of Our Lady of Champion draws viewers ever closer to the shrine and to our Blessed Mother, who reminded the faithful in rural Wisconsin, “Go and fear nothing; I will help you.”

WATCH

Return to Our Lady of Champion will premiere on EWTN on Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. E.T.

VISIT

Schedule of events for the Solemnity at Our Lady of Champion Shrine, Oct. 7-9

This story was updated after posting.