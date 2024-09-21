Medjugorje’s Alleged Visionaries: Where Are They Today?

With the Sept. 19, 2024, announcement from the Vatican granting a nihil obstat to the spiritual experiences at Medjugorje, people may wonder about the current lives of the six visionaries who were all children or teens when the alleged apparitions began in 1981. The following background is drawn from several sources, such as Medjugorje.org and Mladifest.com , the official website of the Medjugorje International Youth Festival.

Vicka Ivankovic-Mijatovic, 60, easily recognized from her constant smile and joy-filled countenance, is the oldest of the visionaries. She was born on Sept. 3, 1964, in the village of Bijakovići at the foot of Podbrdo or Apparition Hill.

Vicka is married, and she and her husband Mario have two children, Sophia Maria and Anton. The family lives in the small village of Krehin Gradac, a few miles north of Medjugorje. Our Lady allegedly continues to appear to her daily. So far, Vicka has apparently received nine of the 10 secrets related to future events that Our Lady has allegedly shared with the visionaries, along with a particular intention to pray for. Vicka’s intention is to pray for the sick.





Ivan Dragičević, 59, was born on May 25, 1965, also in Bijakovici. Our Lady has given him nine of the 10 secrets thus far, according to reports, and he allegedly continues to see the Blessed Mother every day. Ivan married an American woman from Massachusetts. He and wife Laureen have four children. The family divides their time year between living in Medjugorje and the Boston area.

Ivan’s mission assigned by Our Lady, the Queen of Peace, is reported to be to pray for priests and young people.

Mirjana Dragičević-Soldo, 59, lived with her family in Sarajevo, where she was born on March 18, 1965. Over summers, however, she spent time with her grandmother who lived in Bijakovici and thus knew the other visionaries well. (Ivan and Mirjana have the same last names but they are not related.) Since Our Lady allegedly gave Mirjana the 10th and final secret on Dec. 25, 1982, the visionary — making Mirjana the first to receive all 10. Since that time, Our Lady allegedly has appeared to Mirjana once a year, on her birthday. Also, since Aug. 2, 1987, on the second day of every month, Mirjana allegedly hears Our Lady’s voice interiorly and prays with her for all unbelievers.

Mirjana and her husband Marko live in Medjugorje and have two daughters. Mirjana was given the mission by our Blessed Mother to pray for unbelievers, defined as those who do not yet know God’s love.

Ivanka Ivanković-Elez, 58, was also born in the village of Bijakovici, on July 21, 1966. Her apparitions reportedly continued until May 7, 1985, when she received the 10th secret, though she allegedly continues to have an apparition once a year on June 25, the anniversary of when Our Lady allegedly spoke to the children for the first time.

Ivanka lives with her husband and their three children in one of the four villages in the parish of Medjugorje, a short walk from Medjugorje and St. James Church. Her mission is to pray for families.

Jakov Colo, 53, also lived in Bijakovici, where he was born March 6, 1971, making him the youngest seer. He is said to have received the 10th secret on Sept, 12, 1998. Since then, Our Lady allegedly appears to him once a year on Christmas Day.

During the earliest years of the alleged apparitions, the youngster would go daily, in any kind of weather, to church and pray for two to three hours. This piety continued for years.

Jakov, his wife from Italy and their three children live in the parish of Medjugorje. He was given the mission to pray for the sick.

Marija Pavlović-Lunetti, 59, also is a native of the village of Bijakovici, where she was born April 1, 1965, and grew up at the foot of Apparition Hill. As reports indicate, she has not yet been given the 10th secret, but she allegedly continues to have a daily apparition. Additionally, on every 25th of the month, she is reportedly given a public message intended for the world.

Marija lives in Italy, near Milan, with her husband and their four children, and she visits Medjugorje several times each year. Her mission is to pray for the souls in purgatory.

Earning a Living

The visionaries welcome pilgrims into their homes. Karen McCormick, a pilgrim to Medjugorje, said the costs are minimal as verified by a travel agency specializing in Marian pilgrimages. The visionaries along with their families do all the preparing, serving, and cleaning.

Ivan, who lives half each year in Medjugorje, has a pension (pronounced “pen-see-own") where pilgrims can stay. These pensions are like simple bed & breakfasts (and dinners), many being additions to homes. Some larger ones have been built now and called “hotels” but are still basically simple. Patrick from 206 Tours that specializes in Marian pilgrimages said Medjugorje is very remote and the means of income are pensions or having a small shop. Being family owned and operated, the family do the cooking and cleaning. The same for Ivan and family. He, like the other visionaries, also meet with pilgrims.

In recent years, 206 Tours brings pilgrims when possible to stay with Ivan who hosts families when he is in Medjugorje. When in the United States, he spends his time speaking about the messages of Our Lady, Queen of Peace.

McCormick stayed in Ivanka’s home “that is set up for her family and for pilgrim groups,” she said. “It was the most humble, loving, simple, joyful experience I have ever had. Humility was surrounding this experience” that began with Ivanka and her family and extended family “welcoming these total strangers Our Lady directed to her home and humbly sharing her experience and cooking and cleaning for us. It was the most amazing trip I ever took.”

Jakov, the youngest, co-founded a non-profit called “Mary’s Hands” in 2016 with Father Marinko Sakota, one of the priests of Medjugorje who originally put him in charge of the parish office to help those in need. With volunteers, they help all the many in need in Medjugorje and the poor villages in surrounding areas, from providing food, medicines and necessities, to visiting needy in the homes and hospitals. They pay utility bills for those who cannot pay and they also pay rents to keep a roof over people’s heads and provide wood for a major means of heating in the area.

In these and other ways, the visionaries themselves try to live Mary’s messages.