ACI MENA Celebrates 3 Years of Amplifying Voices of Christians in the Middle East

The news service of EWTN News currently operates from the Catholic University in Erbil, a city in northern Iraq.

March 25 marks the third anniversary of ACI MENA, the Association for Catholic Information in the Middle East and Northern Africa, CNA and the Register’s Arabic-language news partner.

A service of EWTN News, ACI MENA was established in 2022 and currently operates from the Catholic University in Erbil, a city in northern Iraq.

Since its founding, ACI MENA has established itself as a trusted news source, committed to shedding light on the struggles of Middle Eastern Christians. In a short time, the news agency has become their voice, highlighting their resilience, creativity, and determination, showcasing their rich religious and cultural heritages.

Gaza

Last year was marked by dramatic events across the region, and ACI MENA provided in-depth coverage of the suffering of Christians in Gaza and the Holy Land. The agency drew attention to the prayers of the Church and its faithful for peace and their unwavering hope, despite the devastating toll of war. It also shed light on the efforts of Catholic relief organizations to support those who remain amid a sharp decline in the Christian population.

The agency captured the moment when Gaza’s Christians breathed a sigh of relief at the announcement of the ceasefire, weeping twice — once in joy for the war’s end and once in sorrow for its victims. ACI MENA also followed Pope Francis’ continuous calls for peace and his unwavering spiritual support for the Church in Gaza, even as he battled illness.

Syria and Lebanon

ACI MENA closely followed the developments during the war in Lebanon, covering the hardships faced by Christians in the south and the Maronite Church’s firm stance advocating for the country’s neutrality in any futile war. It reported on the ceasefire agreement and, later, the presidential election after years of vacancy.

In Syria, the agency documented the struggles of Christians following recent political changes, the challenges they faced, the tragedies, the massacres, and the sorrows. It also highlighted the Church’s role in searching for guarantees for its people amid unpredictable challenges.

Joint Documentary

ACI MENA crowned its extensive coverage of Iraqi Christians’ resilience in their ancestral homeland with the launch of a joint documentary in collaboration with EWTN News. The documentary recounts “the suffering of Iraqi Christians, 10 years after ISIS,” and delves into the hardships they endured, their rituals, and their spiritual and educational activities. The agency shed light on the ongoing reconstruction of churches and monasteries damaged during ISIS’ occupation.

ACI MENA's launching ceremony on March 25, 2022, at the Catholic University in Erbil. Pictured are Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda (center); Alejandro Bermudez, CEO at the time of ACI Group (far right); and other dignitaries and staff. | ACI MENA

Trusted Source

ACI MENA has provided extensive and accurate coverage of Vatican affairs, particularly regarding Pope Francis’ health and during his recent health setback. The agency became a credible reference for Middle Eastern Catholics seeking reliable updates on the Holy Father amid a flood of misinformation.

Beyond reporting on diocesan and monastic activities leading up to the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, the agency continues to offer spiritual and educational content, featuring interviews with clergy and laity from Eastern Catholic Churches. It also shares the biographies of saints and inspiring testimonies of faith.

This story was first published by ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, and has been translated and adapted by CNA.