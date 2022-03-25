Support the register

Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense before a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, during a penitential celebration service in St. Peter's Basilica on March 25, 2022, during which he is to consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Pope Francis swings a thurible of incense before a statue of Our Lady of Fatima, during a penitential celebration service in St. Peter's Basilica on March 25, 2022, during which he is to consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. (photo: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images)

Consecration of Russia and Ukraine (March 26)

Pope Francis, joined by the bishops of the world, consecrated themselves, the Church, humanity and specifically Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25. Why was this event so important? What more can be done for peace? Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen offers us a refresher on the messages of Our Lady of Fatima and how we can follow her direction. Then we have an Editors’ Corner to look at Pope Francis’ new apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, the sixth anniversary of Mother Angelica’s death, and a new Catholic news agency in Mother Angelica’s name in Erbil, Iraq.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

