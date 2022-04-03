Pope Francis Meets with Canadian Indigenous Leaders (April 2)

Pope Francis met with Canadian indigenous leaders and Canadian Catholic bishops this week in steps aimed at bringing reconciliation to those communities due to tensions over the Church’s role in operating assimilation-oriented residential schools. Father Raymond DeSouza provides analysis. Then we explore the new exciting venture of EWTN News in the Middle East, a Catholic news agency in Erbil, Iraq. Catholic News Agency’s executive director Alejandro Bermudez explains the important mission of ACI MENA.