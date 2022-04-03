Support the register

Newly-elected Dene Nation National Chief Gerald Antoine (l) and former national chief of Canada's Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Phil Fontaine (c), escorted by delegation members, arrive to address the media Thursday in St. Peter's Square following a meeting with the Pope.
Pope Francis Meets with Canadian Indigenous Leaders (April 2)

Pope Francis met with Canadian indigenous leaders and Canadian Catholic bishops this week in steps aimed at bringing reconciliation to those communities due to tensions over the Church’s role in operating assimilation-oriented residential schools. Father Raymond DeSouza provides analysis. Then we explore the new exciting venture of EWTN News in the Middle East, a Catholic news agency in Erbil, Iraq. Catholic News Agency’s executive director Alejandro Bermudez explains the important mission of ACI MENA.

After Gaspare Diziani (1689-1767), “St. Francis of Paola”

St. Francis of Paola, Pray For Us!

St. Francis of Paola was the founder of Eventually others joined him, leading to formation of his order. They were styled the “Minims,” because they sought to be the least of all religious, and lived a severe spirituality.

