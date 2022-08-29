Why Pope Francis’ Vatican Bank Order Is a Big Deal, Love in All the Wrong Places, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why Pope Francis’ Vatican Bank Order is a Big Deal - Ed. Condon at The Pillar +1

Love In All The Wrong Places: On Leaving Behind The “Land Of Transactions” – Grace Abruzzo at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

The Carthusian Camino: A Hidden Pilgrimage Route - Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

10 Tips for Building an Intentional Domestic Church – Melayna Alicea at Catholic365

Calon Lan, a Welsh Hymn – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

The Gift in One Man’s Death – John A. Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

The Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

The Cry of the Poor – Ed Jacko at Missio Dei

Meaning and Value of the Kingdom of Heaven - Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Karl Rahner and the Unspoken Framework of Modern Theology – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5

Our Poor Excuse for Hedonism and Paganism – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing

Houston, We Have a Problem (With Liturgical Music) - Justin Dery at Our Sunday Visitor

Neck Scarves: Don’t Get Hung Up by Summer Heat – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

The Persecution of Tradition, Priests, and the Affliction of Moral Injury - Fr. Z's Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit