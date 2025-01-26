Support the register

WATCH: Walk for Life West Coast 2025

On Saturday, tens of thousands took to the streets of San Francisco to witness to life.

The Walk for Life West Coast 2025 was broadcast on EWTN.
Register Staff Culture of Life

On Saturday, tens of thousands took to the streets of San Francisco to witness to life at the Walk for Life West Coast. The walk and related events were broadcast on EWTN.

Before the annual walk, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone celebrated the Walk for Life Mass at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption and spoke of the  importance of pro-life witness and practical help.

“We do this for love of God and love of neighbor: mothers, their babies, and all those who are neediest and most vulnerable among us,” Archbishop Cordileone said.

WATCH VIA EWTN BELOW:

BONUS:

On Friday evening, Father Mark Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word was the celebrant and homilist at the prayer vigil and Mass celebrated at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in San Francisco.

WATCH VIA EWTN BELOW:


