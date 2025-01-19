WATCH: OneLife LA and Mass for the Unborn

On Saturday, EWTN broadcast OneLife LA as well as the “Requiem Mass for the Unborn” from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

“My heart weeps,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez during OneLife LA, in reference to those who have lost loved ones and homes to the wildfires. The shepherd then reminded those in attendance, “All of them and all of us are precious in Lord’s eyes — every one of us. God loves us with a love beyond telling.”

In addition to pro-life testimontials, families impacted by the fires spoke and prayers were imparted for all impacted by the flames and for the preciousness and dignity of all life.

