Jubilee of Deacons: Exploring the Towns of Italy's Most Beloved Deacons

The Jubilee Year is upon us; and next month, the Vatican, as part of its continuing Jubilee celebrations and special events, is offering a gathering, a Jubilee of Deacons and their families. This celebration will include journeying together through the Holy Doors of the major basilicas and attending special diaconate-themed sessions, along with an opportunity to share diaconate experiences.

But even if deacons can’t make it to Rome for the upcoming Jubilee of Deacons, as a deacon’s wife, it is nice to know that there are so many opportunities to celebrate this important ministry, which is one of the holy orders of the Catholic Church.

If you are headed to Rome, in addition to the great and ever Eternal City and its major basilicas, there are several other important places to visit associated with the Church’s best-known deacons.

As a deacon couple that leads pilgrimages to Italy several times a year, and as I say in my new Italy guidebook, Italy's Shrines and Wonders, being willing to invest more time and a small amount of effort in going beyond the most-well-known towns or churches can make all the difference in the pilgrimage experience.

That’s why we recommend the following five special locations for those of you planning an Italy visit during 2025:

1) St. Lawrence Outside the Walls: The Church of St. Lawrence is a minor papal basilica and is one of Rome’s seven pilgrim churches. This church houses the relics of St. Lawrence, who was martyred in the third century. Even though it is in a very busy part of Rome — thanks to it also housing the relics of other saints, including the first deacon, St. Stephen — it does lend itself to being a special place of prayer and reflection on the life of the Church’s earliest and great deacon servants. Although it is outside of the original city walls, per its name, it’s not far from the Trevi Fountain so it is an easy stop for your time in Rome.

2) St. Lawrence in Panisperna: There are several churches with strong connections to St. Lawrence in Rome in addition to his burial place, including St. Lawrence in Panisperna. This church, about half a mile west of St. Mary Major, is built over the spot where the great deacon saint was grilled alive. It does have limited hours during the week but is open for liturgies and prayers most weekends.

3) Greccio: For a truly peaceful experience, travel to northern Lazio near the Umbrian border to experience Greccio, the place where, in 1223, another great deacon and much-loved saint, Francis of Assisi, established the first Nativity scene. Located in the heart of Italy’s Apennine Mountains, it is easy to see why St. Francis chose this location. It sits high on a cliff and is surrounded by serene forests. In addition to the cave where the first Nativity scene was established, visitors can pray in the beautiful church, view a collection of crèche scenes from around the world, and walk through the hermitage used by Francis and his brothers as another place of prayer and solitude.

4) Gubbio: One of the most beautiful towns in the central Italian region of Umbria, Gubbio is strongly connected to St. Francis. Gubbio is just under three hours from Rome and an hour north of Assisi. This stunning medieval village is home to the story of St. Francis and the wolf of Gubbio. There is even a lovely church, San Francesco della Pace, that, according to tradition, was built on the spot where the wolf lived after he was tamed by Francis. Gubbio is also home to a famous annual festival connected to three other saints, including its patron, St. Ubaldo. The town is a lovely way to experience the gorgeous Umbrian region, known as the Cuore Verde or the Green Heart of Italy.

5) Assisi: Last but certianly not least, the precious hometown of St. Francis, Assisi, also in Umbria, is worth more than a quick day trip from Rome. There is so much to see here in connection to the lives of not only St. Francis, but St. Clare of Assisi and soon-to-be canonized Carlo Acutis, who is buried here in St. Mary Major. In addition to the churches and locations associated with these saints, a visit to lower Assisi and St. Mary of the Angels housing the Portiuncula (little portion church), considered the headquarters of the Franciscans and the cell where St. Francis died, is a must-see.

Buon Viaggio!

Teresa Tomeo is host of Catholic Connection on EWTN Radio.