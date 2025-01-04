7 Ways to Make the Most of the Jubilee Year — at Home and in Rome

The Jubilee Year is finally underway. It is a time of pilgrimage and grace, and although much of the spotlight and attention will be on the Eternal City, the faithful will have many opportunities near and far to embark on their own unique spiritual journeys.

And since every journey begins with that first step, the steps you take before heading out the door will make all the difference. As someone who has led pilgrimages for nearly 25 years, and who works as a travel coach for Italy itineraries, I have seen the pitfalls that occur from overenthusiasm combined with a lack of planning. As I detail in my forthcoming book from EWTN Publishing, Italy’s Shrines and Wonders, the beauty of Italy, much of it connected to our Catholic faith, needs to be savored, especially during such a sacred celebration. The following seven suggestions will help you more easily embrace all that the Year of Hope has to offer.

1. Do Your Research. Rome is expecting at least 35 million visitors in 2025. Far too many people set out for Rome and Italy without a detailed itinerary, and the results are nothing short of disastrous and a waste of money. Take some time to think and pray about what you would like to experience.

In Rome, there are countless Jubilee events dedicated to various themes or ministries, allowing you to organize a very purposeful pilgrimage. There are several great resources available, including the Vatican Jubilee website, the Jubilee website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, your local diocesan website, and, of course, EWTN and all of our news outlets in the United States and abroad that are covering this momentous year extensively, providing ideas on how to celebrate the Year of Hope.

Casa dolce Casa in Umbria. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

2. Consider an Organized Tour or Pilgrimage. Some frown on such an idea, thinking it will be much more enjoyable to travel on their own. That may be the case if you’ve visited Italy before, but given the crowds expected, especially in Rome, going on an organized pilgrimage through your parish, diocese or a reputable travel agency means not having to sweat all the details. Everything is planned and navigated for you.

It was great to see @ChrisStefanick at our pre-night for the @goodnewsbyCTS cruise! (And look at that little galley copy of my new book #ShrinesandWonders sneaking in an appearance!)😉 pic.twitter.com/eOAR6GXT7X — Teresa Tomeo (@TeresaTomeo) January 6, 2025

3. Travel in the Offseason: This does present a challenge for families with school-aged children, but consider that Italy is, in any given year, a top travel destination. Spring and summer breaks are notoriously overcrowded. Now think about what doubling or tripling the crowds would be like. How many hours are you and your children willing to stand in line to walk through the Holy Doors, visit the Colosseum, or grab a bite to eat?

That is why we take pilgrims in early spring or toward the end of the fall season. We have two pilgrimages coming up in mid- and late-October, our “Wine and Shrine Women’s Pilgrimage to Italy” and our couples pilgrimage, “Living La Dolce Fede: Celebrating Marriage With the Saints of Umbria.” Both experiences include a visit to Rome and the major basilicas for the Jubilee highlights, but we also provide you with the joy of seeing unique and off-the-beaten-path destinations that truly express a slice of Italian life.

Lake Orta in Piedmont. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

4. Roam Beyond Rome. If you are planning to travel across the ocean, then be sure to plan a day trip from Rome to one of the many amazing sites that can be done in a day, such as Assisi, Orvieto, Viterbo or Greccio. Better yet, if you’re open to adding a few more days to your itinerary, why not visit the Renaissance city of Florence and stop in nearby Laverna, where the 800th anniversary of St. Francis receiving the stigmata was just celebrated? If you’re on an organized tour, these excursions can be planned before or after your trip.

5. Remember There’s No Place Like Home: Take some advice from Dorothy and don’t forget to look in your own backyard when it comes to Year of Hope activities. Many dioceses are offering their own pilgrimage paths and special Jubilee experiences.

6. Learn La Dolce Far Niente. The sweetness of doing nothing is really doing something. To appreciate the incredible churches, religious art, architecture, archeology and everything else Italy has to offer, you must sit down, slow down, and imitate Our Lady by simply reflecting and pondering. This means building in some downtime during your Jubilee journey.

Matera is a city on a rocky outcrop in the region of Basilicata, in southern Italy. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

7. Grab a Copy of Italy’s Shrines and Wonders. This book is large enough to answer all your questions about where to go, what to do, where to stay and, most importantly, where to pray all over Italy, and it is small enough to fit in your backpack or carry-on. It’s 416 pages introduce you to one of the most beautiful places (in my humble opinion) on the planet. Even if a trip to Italy is not in your foreseeable future, Italy’s Shrines and Wonders will also take you on an armchair pilgrimage as you travel, page by page, story by story, to a stunning land of so many saints and the home of our beloved Church.

Buon viaggio! (“Have a good trip!”)





Teresa Tomeo is host of Catholic Connection on EWTN Radio.