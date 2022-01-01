Support the register

The Vatican Reconsidering Anglican Orders, Mental Prayer vs. Centering Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Abbey in Bath, England Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Hulki Okan Tabak from Pixabay)
Meetings in Rome to Reconsider Anglican Orders – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment +1

Mental Prayer vs. Centering Prayer – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1

Principles for Chaste Relationships – Part II – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

On Doing the Right Thing Or Driving In Italy – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Vatican and USCCB Leave Transgender Policy Texts Unpublished - The Pillar

Joy is a Fruit, Not a Feeling – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: The Devil's Maze - Monsignor Stephen Rossetti

Acquired Virtues – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Radical Israeli Groups Trying to Drive Christians Out of the Holy Land, Say Bishops – John Pontifex at ACN via Aleteia

Simon Peter: An Example of God’s Power – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand

The Mass is Essential - Aaron DeBusschere at Crisis Magazine

A Painting Helps Fr. Z Drill Into Mystery of the Visitation, Authentic Active Participation – Father Z’s Blog

My Simple Thoughts on the Traditional Latin Mass – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Because to Question Vatican II is to be a Racist – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

A Small Difficulty with the Responsa Ad Dubia – Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

