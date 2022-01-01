The Vatican Reconsidering Anglican Orders, Mental Prayer vs. Centering Prayer, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Meetings in Rome to Reconsider Anglican Orders – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment +1
Mental Prayer vs. Centering Prayer – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest +1
Principles for Chaste Relationships – Part II – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
On Doing the Right Thing Or Driving In Italy – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand
Vatican and USCCB Leave Transgender Policy Texts Unpublished - The Pillar
Joy is a Fruit, Not a Feeling – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Exorcist Diary: The Devil's Maze - Monsignor Stephen Rossetti
Acquired Virtues – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Radical Israeli Groups Trying to Drive Christians Out of the Holy Land, Say Bishops – John Pontifex at ACN via Aleteia
Simon Peter: An Example of God’s Power – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand
The Mass is Essential - Aaron DeBusschere at Crisis Magazine
A Painting Helps Fr. Z Drill Into Mystery of the Visitation, Authentic Active Participation – Father Z’s Blog
My Simple Thoughts on the Traditional Latin Mass – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Because to Question Vatican II is to be a Racist – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
A Small Difficulty with the Responsa Ad Dubia – Joseph Shaw, D.Phil., at The Chairman’s Blog
