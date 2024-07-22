This Special Scapular Places You Under the Protection of St. Michael the Archangel, Why Tammy Peterson Became Catholic, and More Great Links!
This Special Scapular Places You Under the Protection of Saint Michael the Archangel – George Ryan at uCatholic
Why Tammy Peterson Became Catholic – Lila Rose
Feeling Burned Out? Find Your Sabbath, Deep Rest—and Renewal—is Possible – Daniel Gordon
The Time Is Now – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand
Prayers for Devotion to the Precious Blood – Tan Direction
The Truth About Unicorns – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World
Balance and Self-Mastery – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Saints Nabor and Felix, Martyrs at Milan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
An Allegorical History of Rest and Labor – Samuel Johnson via Hearth & Field
Is Guilt Peculiarly Christian? – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
