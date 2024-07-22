Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-22-2024-7hdgrdxy

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

This Special Scapular Places You Under the Protection of St. Michael the Archangel, Why Tammy Peterson Became Catholic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘St. Michael the Archangel in Kiev’
‘St. Michael the Archangel in Kiev’ (photo: Jørgen Deleuran / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

This Special Scapular Places You Under the Protection of Saint Michael the Archangel – George Ryan at uCatholic

Why Tammy Peterson Became Catholic – Lila Rose

Feeling Burned Out? Find Your Sabbath, Deep Rest—and Renewal—is Possible – Daniel Gordon

The Time Is Now – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Prayers for Devotion to the Precious Blood – Tan Direction

The Truth About Unicorns – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Balance and Self-Mastery – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saints Nabor and Felix, Martyrs at Milan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

An Allegorical History of Rest and Labor – Samuel Johnson via Hearth & Field

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Is Guilt Peculiarly Christian? – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up