The Key to the Heart of Jesus, The Bible in 10 Minutes, Revisiting the Date of the Visitation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Key to the Heart of Jesus – Tan Direction

“The Bible in 10 Minutes” – if You Haven’t Watched This Yet, It is Quite Good – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Revisiting the Date of the Visitation – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Four Levels of Happiness to the Rescue – Maggie Ciskanik at Magis Center

Who is Sitting Next to You on the Bus? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

The Role of Law in the Liturgical Life of the Church – Father James Bradley, J.C.D., at Adoremus

Eucharistic Miracle of Ettiswil – Blewssed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Persevering Through Imperfection – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

To Sing with the Angels: Saint Paul’s Choir School (Cambridge, MA) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Turn to Jesus – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Justice in Daily Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

Curtis Martin: FOCUS on the Eucharist – Curtis Martin at Aleteia

The Secret of Evangelization – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange