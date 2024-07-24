Support the register

The Key to the Heart of Jesus, The Bible in 10 Minutes, Revisiting the Date of the Visitation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Sacred Heart of Jesus’
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Key to the Heart of Jesus – Tan Direction

“The Bible in 10 Minutes” – if You Haven’t Watched This Yet, It is Quite Good – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Revisiting the Date of the Visitation – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Four Levels of Happiness to the Rescue – Maggie Ciskanik at Magis Center

Who is Sitting Next to You on the Bus? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

The Role of Law in the Liturgical Life of the Church – Father James Bradley, J.C.D., at Adoremus

Eucharistic Miracle of Ettiswil – Blewssed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Persevering Through Imperfection – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

To Sing with the Angels: Saint Paul’s Choir School (Cambridge, MA) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Turn to Jesus – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Justice in Daily Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Curtis Martin: FOCUS on the Eucharist – Curtis Martin at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The Secret of Evangelization – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

