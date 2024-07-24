The Key to the Heart of Jesus, The Bible in 10 Minutes, Revisiting the Date of the Visitation, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Key to the Heart of Jesus – Tan Direction
“The Bible in 10 Minutes” – if You Haven’t Watched This Yet, It is Quite Good – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Revisiting the Date of the Visitation – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Four Levels of Happiness to the Rescue – Maggie Ciskanik at Magis Center
Who is Sitting Next to You on the Bus? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand
The Role of Law in the Liturgical Life of the Church – Father James Bradley, J.C.D., at Adoremus
Eucharistic Miracle of Ettiswil – Blewssed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven
Persevering Through Imperfection – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction
To Sing with the Angels: Saint Paul’s Choir School (Cambridge, MA) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Turn to Jesus – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Justice in Daily Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
Curtis Martin: FOCUS on the Eucharist – Curtis Martin at Aleteia
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
The Secret of Evangelization – T.J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging