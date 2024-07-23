Support the register

Exorcist Diary: Demons’ Favorite Word, What Is the ‘American Camino,’ Meet Your Maker and Other Euphemisms on Death, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Dictionary’ (photo: Steve Buissinne / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Exorcist Diary: Demons’ Favorite Word – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., Catholic Excorcism

What is the “American Camino”? – Get Fed

Meet Your Maker and Other Euphemisms on Death – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Selfless Prayer – Gertrude the Great via Tan Direction

Struggling with a Restless Heart – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Eucharistic Miracle of Ettiswil – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Worried About Divorce? Look to These Saints – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Let’s Have a Talk – Kayla Peterson at Ignitum Today

How to Evangelize Like Jesus – Lila Rose

Five Fundamental Freedoms for the Christian Evangelizer – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Why Emperor Constantine’s ‘Holy Helmet’ was Believed to have Miraculous Protection – George Ryan at uCatholic

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Religious Life or Marriage? Vocational Wisdom from the Parents of Saints – Patrick O'Hearn at Catholic Exchange

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The Evangelistic Power of the Liturgy: For the Seeker or for the Faithful? – James C. Pauley, S.T.D., at Adoremus

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

