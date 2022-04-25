The Toad on the Host, Cardinal Marx is Right ... But Mostly Not, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Toad on the Host – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Cardinal Marx is Right ... But Mostly Not – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
Mike Aquilina’s New Book Series on the Fathers of the Church – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
When Inflation Spikes: Do Employers have a Moral Obligation to Raise Salaries? – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia
Cast Not Your Pearls Before Swine – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
A Digital Etiquette, a Catholic Guide for Using Social Media – The Catholic Gentleman
Two Harts Beaten as One – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
Jesus and Abandonment – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Don’t Hate the Rich – David Matheson at Catholic Answers Magazine
Disney Has Been Corrupting Kids for Decades – Mary Cuff at Crisis Magazine
Pope Francis Apologized – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
