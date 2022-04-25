Support the register

The Toad on the Host, Cardinal Marx is Right ... But Mostly Not, and More Great Links!

The Toad on the Host – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Cardinal Marx is Right ... But Mostly Not – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Mike Aquilina’s New Book Series on the Fathers of the Church – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

When Inflation Spikes: Do Employers have a Moral Obligation to Raise Salaries? – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Cast Not Your Pearls Before Swine – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

A Digital Etiquette, a Catholic Guide for Using Social Media – The Catholic Gentleman

Two Harts Beaten as One – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Jesus and Abandonment – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Don’t Hate the Rich – David Matheson at Catholic Answers Magazine

Disney Has Been Corrupting Kids for Decades – Mary Cuff at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Apologized – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

