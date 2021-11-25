Thanksgiving 2021: 13 Quotes on Gratitude From the Saints

‘Prayer is an aspiration of the heart. It is a simple glance directed to heaven. It is a cry of gratitude and love in the midst of trial as well as joy.’ — St. Thérèse of Lisieux

As we celebrate Thanksgiving with our family and friends this year, reflecting on the gifts and blessings that have been given so generously to us from Our Lord, we keep in prayer all those who may find it difficult to celebrate this year. And for all those that are looking for a reason to smile today, turn to our beloved brothers and sisters in Christ who have gone before us.

Here are 13 quotes on gratitude and thanksgiving to uplift and inspire us all:





1. "This union of my soul with God is my wealth in poverty and joy in my deepest affliction."

— St. Elizabeth Ann Seton





2. “Remember the past with gratitude. Live the present with enthusiasm. Look forward to the future with confidence.”

— St. John Paul II





3. "Get used to lifting your heart to God, in acts of thanksgiving, many times a day. Because he gives you this and that; because you have been despised; because you haven’t what you need or because you have. Thank him for everything, because everything is good.”

— St. Josemaria Escriva





4. “In all created things discern the providence and wisdom of God, and in all things give Him thanks.” — St. Teresa of Avila





5. “O God, grant that whatever good things I have, I may share generously with those who have not, and whatever good things I do not have, I may request humbly from those who do.”

— St. Thomas Aquinas





7. A single ‘Blessed be God’ in adversity is worth more than a thousand acts of thanksgiving in prosperity.

— St. John of Ávila





8. “O my God, let me remember with gratitude and confess to thee thy mercies toward me.”

— St. Augustine of Hippo





9. “The secret of happiness is to live moment by moment and to thank God for all that he, in his goodness, sends to us day after day.”

— St. Gianna Molla





10. "Only one thing is necessary in your anguish: Bear everything with resignation to the Divine Will; for this will help you to attain your eternal salvation. Hope with a lively faith, and you will receive everything from Almighty God."

— St. Gerard Majella





11. "The best way to show your gratitude to God and to people is to accept everything with joy.”

— St. Teresa of Calcutta





12. “He who is the beginning and the end, the ruler of the angels, made himself obedient to human creatures. The Creator of the heavens obeys a carpenter; the God of eternal glory listens to a poor virgin. Has anyone ever witnessed anything comparable to this? Let the philosopher no longer disdain from listening to the common laborer; the wise, to the simple; the educated, to the illiterate; a child of a prince, to a peasant.” — St. Anthony of Padua





13. “Jesus, thou joy of loving hearts, thou fount of life, thou Light of men, from the best bliss that earth imparts, we turn unfilled to thee again. We taste thee, O thou living Bread, and long to feast upon thee still: We drink of thee, the Fountainhead, and thirst our souls from thee to fill. O Jesus, ever with us stay; make all our moments calm and bright; chase the dark night of sin away; shed o'er the world thy holy light.”

— St. Bernard of Clairvaux





Wishing you a blessed Thanksgiving!