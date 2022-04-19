Support the register

National Catholic Register

Striking Photos Taken During Men’s Rosary Procession in Warsaw, Benevacantism is Scandalous and Pointless, and More Great Links!

Map of European Union Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Robert Fotograf from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Striking Photos Taken During Men’s Rosary Procession in Warsaw – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

Benevacantism is Scandalous and Pointless – Edward Feser, Ph.D. +1

A Eucharistic Procession In Times Square – Spirit Daily Blog

Saints and Blesseds of Ukraine – The Pillar

The Intercession of Saint Michael in Christian History – Adam Blai at Catholic Exchange

What is the Official Currency at the Vatican? – Get Fed

Acts of the Apostles Authorship – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Bring in the Poor, Maimed, Blind, and Lame – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Some Hard Truths About Secular Colleges – Patrick Reilly at The Catholic Thing

2% Catholics and the Roots of Modern Idolatry – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Tradition and Traditionalism – James Kalb at Catholic World Report

