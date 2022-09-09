‘Peppa Pig’ Kids’ Cartoon Is the Latest Victim of LGBT Ideology

As we end this week losing Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled with such a faith-filled heart and a grace that seems to be diminishing from our world, and also remembering the life of St. Teresa of Calcutta 25 years after her death, I was a bit distraught over some other news.

My daughter turned 3 on Tuesday, and my husband and I have been very conscientious with TV viewing, given the muck that takes over technicolor these days. On Labor Day, I introduced my daughter to the animated children’s series Peppa Pig. She has been a fan of the cute, chatty pink pig, as we read a Peppa Pig book that chronicles her baby piggy brother George’s first swimming experience along with Mummy and Daddy Pig. Adorably fun story lines that engage and excite my bubbly toddler are welcome, especially when they feature things she can relate to: Mummy, Daddy and babies.

Our entrée episode of the series almost seemed pro-life: Little piggies learn that Mummy Rabbit is pregnant and has yet to choose a name for her little bunny. Would the piggies like to think of moniker options? Sure!

After the episode, it didn’t take long for my Annabelle to request we call her by the name Peppa; and when she asked me, “Who are you?” I dutifully knew the answer to my next play-role: Mummy Pig! We played for about an hour, making one of her stuffed animals Daddy Pig and debating who best fit the role of brother piggy George.

But it looks like we will go back to the occasional episode of Curious George and leave the British pig family alone, as headlines this week broke the news that this darling show, being under assault since 2019, has now caved to the LGBT lobbying efforts — with an episode that aired in Britain introducing Penny the Polar Bear and her two “mummies” — even having the audacity to entitle the entire segment “Family.”

This, of course, isn’t the first takeover of family by the modern notion. Pixar caved earlier this summer, adding a homosexual relationship to the beloved Toy Story franchise, a blockbuster movie series that captivated the hearts of children and parents — before this grave error.

Peppa Pig has the same popularity, having been translated into 40 languages and broadcast in more than 180 countries and territories, including the U.S. Having first launched in 2004, the lobbying efforts that led to this decision started three years ago, and the petition had about 25,000 signatures when these new LGBT-friendly characters came onto the scene. Considered a global phenomenon, the petition was borne from criticism about the show featuring a nuclear family. Apparently a real family is insulting to this faction that is intent upon force-feeding propaganda to young children who are literally just learning to take in the world through their senses: what they feel, see, touch and learn to know, trusting their own memory and understanding.

In the episode this week, the new character Penny says, “I live with my mummy and my other mummy,” a statement that would’ve led to several questions and a look of confusion from my toddler. I am grateful she did not see it.

If there is one thing my daughter is sure of, it’s that a family is a mother, a father and a baby. Just yesterday, we were playing a game making up characters, and she knew to use a low voice when acting as the boy and a higher voice when being the girl. This isn’t because she’s grown up in a world of indoctrination; it’s because these facts are generally clear as day and help her to understand the real world around her.

As lauded translator and Catholic scholar Anthony Esolen writes in his recent book: “Men and women are made for one another. I believe it, because it is in front of my nose, and I will not let any ideology compel me to pretend that I do not see what is right there to see.”

I commend Peppa Pig for introducing a character with disabilities, Mandy Mouse, back in 2019. Additions like that are welcome, as they teach little ones true charity and stick to the intent of cartoons: sweet stories to captivate young hearts.

Unfortunately, the LGBT brigade is strong and fierce, as we have seen from this era of cancel culture. Just last weekend, country musician Jason Aldean was cut from his PR firm because his wife expressed gratitude for her parents not taking her to a gender-treatment clinic during her “tomboy phase.” She went on to say: “I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.”

Such a sad reality that the protection of the innocent is so appalling. But I guess it makes sense in a country that has been slaughtering the unborn for near half a century.

Perhaps poor Peppa and her friends will be driven to a drag show in the next episode, taking place right at their own public library! But it will only cease to make sense to an audience they have captivated for 18-plus years. This is an all-out assault on our culture. We must cling to the truths of the natural world and keep our eyes fixed on God.

As we remember the beautiful life of Queen Elizabeth II, who has been featured in this British series (and so touchingly appeared of late with Paddington), and the degree of faith Mother Teresa had, I leave you with these words from this dear saint as we pray for a return to innocence:

A father and a mother — by loving their children, by loving one another, they are loving God.