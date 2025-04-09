‘No Hands, Great Faith’: Pontifical Missions Director Brings Christ to Lepers in Vietnam

Emotional testimony from the far corners of the world as the Pontifical Missions Society brings the Eucharist to those most in need.

Now serving as director of The Pontifical Missions Societies USA, Msgr. Roger Landry has been traveling the globe bringing Christ to the far corners of the Earth.

His latest travels brought him to Vietnam, where he visited Catholics suffering from leprosy. Giving witness to what he saw after celebrating Mass in a beautifully packed church, Msgr. Landry said:

“Then we had the great privilege to take Jesus to those lepers in this colony who are incapable of getting to Mass,” recalling, “The first leper we visited, with great hunger, looked up to the Lord through watery eyes and received the Lord on his tongue because he no longer had hands. His hands had been given back to God. And he received with great faith.”

Msgr. Landry shared another encounter he had with in the leper colony in Kon Tum, “to bring Communion to a woman in her home.”

TPMS USA Day 2 in Vietnam with @FrRogerLandry ! Visiting the diocese of Kon Tum and a leper colony supported by the church here in the highlands of Vietnam, an incredible witness to our faith. #vietnam #kontum #mangden #catholic #mission pic.twitter.com/2Sj74GSQ83 — The Pontifical Mission Societies in the U.S. (@TPMS_USA) April 7, 2025

“She was so excited to receive the Lord Jesus, she crawled down the hallway on all fours; even though she had no hands left, came onto a carpet that had been set, to welcome the Lord Jesus,” Msgr. Landry said as tears welled in his eyes.

“And then received him with great love.”

The priest, who is a regular contributor in the pages of the Register, ended by reminding us all:

Msgr. Roger Landry visits children in Kon Tum, Vietnam during a visit as the director of the Pontifical Missions Society in the US. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

“This is our Catholic faith. This is what The Pontifical Mission Society strives to do: to make possible to bring Jesus, the Light of the World, to people no matter what they are suffering. Because even though we walk in the dark valley, we fear no evil, because the Lord Jesus is with us always.”

The leper colony is also supported by St. Joseph Mission Charity of the United States.

Another crucial offering the Pontifical Missions Societies was able to give to those suffering with this disease were shoes. In a social-media post, Msgr. Landry explained why this was so important, writing:

“Sandals are essential to keep their feet from bleeding, since it is through fluids that leprosy could be passed on to others. Each of the sandals is tailor-made for the individual leper’s different-sized feet. We also took casts for new lepers who needed sandals to be made.”

Day 2 in Vietnam was a powerful day in the leper colony of Kontum, with Mass, communion calls, distribution of sandals and food, making casts for new sandals and more. Thanks to St. Joseph's Mission Charity for their great collaboration in caring for these children of God. pic.twitter.com/hPYD7476su — Msgr. Roger Landry (@FrRogerLandry) April 8, 2025

The group also met with children with no families to care for them. As Msgr. Landry explained:

“We similarly met with orphaned girls of the leper colony. The sisters who care for the lepers, orphans and those of the tribes that are often not accepted by the wider Vietnamese culture, visited the famous Marian shrine of Mang Den, with the statue of Our Lady with amputated hands, to whom the lepers have a great devotion."

Many who have lost limbs or suffer with disabilities pray for the intercession of the Blessed Mother under this special title.

Msgr. Landry is now traveling on to Thailand and other Asian countries. Please keep him and the important work of The Pontifical Mission Societies in your prayers!

Our Lady of Mang Den, pray for us!

What 580 children, members of Vietnam's Eucharistic Youth Movement, ran by the Missionary Childhood Association, sound like in the Diocese of Xuan Loc 😃 pic.twitter.com/HizwUdTpjX — The Pontifical Mission Societies in the U.S. (@TPMS_USA) April 8, 2025



