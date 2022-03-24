Keep Your Eyes on Poland, On the Unity of the Catholic Church Between East and West, and More Great Links!
Keep Your Eyes on Poland – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine 147 +1
On the Unity of the Catholic Church, East and West – Joseph J. Plaud, Ph.D., at Missio Dei +1
Truth Has to be Repeated Constantly – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand
Saint Robert Bellarmine on Fasting – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Holy Week Celebrations in Brazil – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Oratorio: Lenten Music to Edify (and Perhaps Entertain) – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
Order of Malta Agency Working in East Ukraine and Helping Refugees in West – John Burger at Aleteia
Putin Wages War on Ukraine – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand
The Necessary Canonisation of Holy Nuns? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
A Suggestion for Beneplenists Before It’s Too Late – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Is Vatican II “Spent”? – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing
Pope Francis, What Promises Have Been Kept? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
