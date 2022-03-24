Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/keep-your-eyes-on-poland-on-the-unity-of-the-catholic-church-between-east-and-west-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Keep Your Eyes on Poland, On the Unity of the Catholic Church Between East and West, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Flag of Poland Photo
The Flag of Poland Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Keep Your Eyes on Poland – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine 147 +1

On the Unity of the Catholic Church, East and West – Joseph J. Plaud, Ph.D., at Missio Dei +1

Truth Has to be Repeated Constantly – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Saint Robert Bellarmine on Fasting – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Holy Week Celebrations in Brazil – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Oratorio: Lenten Music to Edify (and Perhaps Entertain) – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Order of Malta Agency Working in East Ukraine and Helping Refugees in West – John Burger at Aleteia

Putin Wages War on Ukraine – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Necessary Canonisation of Holy Nuns? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

A Suggestion for Beneplenists Before It’s Too Late – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Is Vatican II “Spent”? – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Pope Francis, What Promises Have Been Kept? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up