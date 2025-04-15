Jubilee of Teenagers: 5 Must-Dos for the Canonization of Carlo Acutis

In honor of Carlo’s love for the Eucharist, make sure to visit one or more of the Eucharistic miracles not far from Assisi, Italy.

More than a million faithful Catholics have been flocking to St. Mary Major Church in Assisi, Italy, over the last several months to venerate the relics of soon-to-be St. Carlo Acutis.

The Catholic Church’s first millennial saint will be canonized during a Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, April 27.

Many pilgrims will visit the medieval Umbrian town on a quick day trip from Rome for that special experience of being close to a new and very young saint. But there is much more to see and do in Assisi and in and around central Italy related to Carlo Acutis when it comes to his love for St. Francis.

So, if you’re planning a pilgrimage to Italy later this month for the canonization during the Jubilee of Teenagers, here are five must-dos that will help you make the most of this momentous and spiritually significant occasion. These activities may not be part of your pilgrimage itinerary, but they’re worth the little bit of effort it would take to incorporate them into your Jubilee journey; they will help you grow even further in your faith as well as boost your appreciation for both Carlo Acutis and St. Francis of Assisi.

1. Allow time for prayer and reflection inside and outside of St. Mary Major in Assisi. Friar Enzo Fortunato, who, before being named the head of the committee for World’s Children’s Day, served as the press secretary for the General Custody of the Sacred Convent of St. Francis, explains that Francis and Carlo, though separated by many centuries, have a great deal in common. The Church where Carlo is buried marks the spot where St. Franics renounced his possessions and worldly lifestyle.

In a recent Associated Press interview, Friar Fortunato explained that “denial of privilege is a parallel with St. Francis,” as Carlo was so dedicated to the saint and during his short life often helped those less fortunate. Carlo, who was born in London into a wealthy family and raised in fashionable Milan, encouraged his family to donate to the poor.

Friar Fortunato also said even Francis’ insistence on leaving the churches and going to the squares to preach is a nod to Carlo’s understanding that today’s public venues, especially for young people, are online. Francis went to the people in his own day and age, and so did Carlo. “That’s where youth are, that’s where people are, so he lives and brings the Gospel in those squares. That’s one of the reasons why he will become the patron of the web, Internet and social media,” the friar stated.

And St. Francis, although often only identified as a lover of creation, loved Christ in the Eucharist so much so that his early works of charity were spent repairing and cleaning up churches, such as San Damiano in Assisi, so that they would be deemed worthy of the Real Presence. Carlo Acutis, known as “God’s influencer,” used his technological skills to spread information online about Eucharistic miracles.

2. Don’t miss Assisi’s historic Cathedral of San Rufino. As I say in my book, Italy's Shrines and Wonders, Italy is not meant to be rushed, and this is especially true when it comes to the desire of having a truly spiritual and transformative experience. Unfortunately, all too often, even pilgrimage groups rush from one religious site to the next without allowing ample time for reflection — and often missing important places related to the saints they are desiring to venerate.

San Rufino is one of those places. The cathedral is named after the town’s first bishop and martyr and the original building dates all the way back to the eighth century. The cathedral not only contains the baptismal font where St. Franics and St. Clare were baptized, but it is also where Clare first heard Francis preach.

If that’s not enough to make you want to visit San Rufino, Carlo devotees would be remiss if they passed this wonderful cathedral by, as it contains important relics, including the young saint’s heart, which is kept in a special reliquary toward the front of the cathedral.

3. Visit one or more of the Eucharistic miracles kept in central Italy. In honor of Carlo’s love for the Eucharist, visit one or more sites of Eucharistic miracles not far from Assisi. About an hour southeast of Assisi is the lovely village of Cascia, home to the tomb of St. Rita of Cascia. And just below her tomb is a beautiful chapel containing a reliquary displaying a Eucharistic miracle that occurred in the 14th century. A priest who doubted the Real Presence was asked to bring Holy Communion to a sick peasant. He irreverently placed the consecrated Host in his breviary rather than a pyx; and when he arrived at the man’s home, he discovered the pages were marked with blood and the Host had turned into a blood clot. The blood-stained page can be venerated in the basilica.

Walk in the footsteps of soon-to-be-saint Carlo Acutis. (Photo: Daniel Ibanez )

Head in the opposite direction, about an hour southwest, to visit the duomo (cathedral) in Orvieto housing the Eucharistic miracle of Corpus Christi. The miracle happened in the 13th century in the lakeside town of Bolsena in northern Lazio. Another priest struggling with his faith and having doubts about the Eucharist was saying Mass when the Host bled on the corporal cloth, which is now housed in the Orvieto cathedral. This miracle led to the Solemnity of Corpus Christi.

4. Visit La Verna, the place where St. Francis received the wounds of Christ: To truly understand Francis’ dedication to prayer and growing closer to Jesus, visit the sanctuary of La Verna. Here, high on top of Mount Penna, is where Francis — amid a unique rock formation during a period of intense prayer — received the stigmata. Today, the stunning religious complex overlooks the beautiful Arno and Tiber valleys and includes several churches and a retreat center, as well as a museum. La Verna is almost 90 minutes directly north from Assisi.

5. Read the testament of St. Francis: Before he died in 1226, St. Francis penned what is known as My Testament. St. Francis again was so dedicated to the Eucharist that most of his efforts to follow the words of Christ spoken from the San Damiano cross — at the church where the Lord told Francis to “rebuild His Church” — were dedicated to ensuring the church structures were worthy enough for the Lord’s Body and Blood. According to the Order of Franciscan Friars, or the Friars Minor, Francis dictated the document so that “we may observe in a more Catholic manner the Rule we have promised to the Lord.” Francis, who was a deacon, had great respect for priests, as he recognized their role in providing God’s people with Holy Communion.

Carlo and Francis, pray for us!





Teresa Tomeo is host of Catholic Connection on EWTN Radio.