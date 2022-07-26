Support the register

I Am a Restorationist, Grades of Sin, the Five Promises of the Virgin Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Varun Kulkarni from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

I Am a Restorationist – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Grades of Sin – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Rebecca and The Virgin Mary: The Five Promises of the Virgin Mary – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

What is Conscience and When Should We Follow It? – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Counseling The Doubtful: A Job For All Christians – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

The Procession where Corpus Christi Got Started Because of a Miracle (Images) – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia

Why Catholic Art, Literature in Particular, Matters – Gracjan Kraszewski at Catholic Stand

The Right to Life and the Soul of Our Nation – Sister Nancy Usselmann at Our Sunday Visitor

In Honor of the Triune God: One God, Three Persons – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Mayhem in Massachusetts – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

In Response to Rising Tide of Violence, USCCB Bravely Pens a Statement – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Pope’s Peculiar Take on the Council and America – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

