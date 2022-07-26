I Am a Restorationist, Grades of Sin, the Five Promises of the Virgin Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

I Am a Restorationist – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Grades of Sin – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Rebecca and The Virgin Mary: The Five Promises of the Virgin Mary – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

What is Conscience and When Should We Follow It? – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Counseling The Doubtful: A Job For All Christians – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

The Procession where Corpus Christi Got Started Because of a Miracle (Images) – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia

Why Catholic Art, Literature in Particular, Matters – Gracjan Kraszewski at Catholic Stand

The Right to Life and the Soul of Our Nation – Sister Nancy Usselmann at Our Sunday Visitor

In Honor of the Triune God: One God, Three Persons – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Mayhem in Massachusetts – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

In Response to Rising Tide of Violence, USCCB Bravely Pens a Statement – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Pope’s Peculiar Take on the Council and America – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

