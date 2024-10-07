A Bead on History: How the Rosary Draws Down Blessings on Front Lines and Families

The history of the Rosary, from miraculous victories to global rallies, reveals the enduring power of Our Lady’s intercession in times of trial.

Throughout history, Mary, the Mother of God, has used the Rosary and events such as the Battle of Lepanto, appearances at Fatima and Rosary rallies to show the value of joining together in prayer.

In 1571, Pope St. Pius V shepherded a world in which the Protestant Reformation had weakened the Church and the Ottoman Empire’s forces were imposing Islam upon Christians. The Pope encouraged Christian leaders to form a Holy League to confront the Ottoman military at the naval station of Lepanto in Greece.

Pius V gathered funds and sent chaplains to support the Holy League, but he could not physically fight alongside the Christian forces. He could, however, encourage all Christians to join him in praying for victory. The Pope led a Rosary procession through the streets of Rome on Oct. 7, 1571, as the Holy League met the Ottoman forces at the Battle of Lepanto. Faithful who could not travel to Rome gathered in their town squares to pray the Rosary and ask Mary to guide the Christian fleet.

The Ottomans were defeated by the Holy League that day.

In gratitude for Mary’s help, Pope St. Pius V declared Oct. 7 a holiday to be known as Our Lady of Victory. Two years later, in recognition of the Rosary’s role in the conquest, Pope Gregory XIII changed the name from the feast of Our Lady of Victory to Our Lady of the Rosary. Mary must have been pleased with that new title because she used it when she visited Portugal more than 300 years later.

On May 13, 1917, Mary appeared to three children in Fatima, Portugal: Lucia, age 10; Francisco, age 8; and Jacinta, age 7. She told them, “Pray the Rosary every day, in order to obtain peace for the world, and the end of the war” (Fatima in Lucia’s Own Words, 176).

Mary continued to appear to the children monthly. As news of her appearances spread, townspeople began to gather at the site and pray the Rosary together. On Oct. 13, 1917, Mary told the children, “I am the Lady of the Rosary. Continue always to pray the Rosary every day. The war is going to end, and the soldiers will soon return to their homes” (Fatima in Lucia’s Own Words, 178).

One hundred years after Mary’s first appearance in Fatima, future priest Patrick Peyton left Ireland and brought his love for the Rosary to the United States.

While in the seminary, he was stricken with tuberculosis and prayed the Rosary for Mary’s help. When he was ordained to the priesthood, he wanted to tell the world about the Rosary’s power.

Recognizing that radio and television broadcasts could spread the message, Father Peyton created programs devoted to the Rosary and invited celebrities to join him. His first broadcast was on May 13, 1945, when he prayed the Rosary on a radio program with President Harry Truman, Hollywood star Bing Crosby and Archbishop Francis Spellman of New York. It was followed by more Rosary broadcasts that included actors Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Bob Hope. Fans of the Hollywood stars were inspired by their show of faith.

n 1948, Father Peyton was invited to Ontario, Canada, to host a public Rosary rally. The success of that event led to Rosary rallies around the world — and Father Peyton became known as the “Rosary Priest.” As he promoted the Rosary, Father Peyton — now a “Venerable” — stressed, “The family that prays together, stays together,” and “A world at prayer is a world at peace” (“Father Patrick Peyton: The Rosary Priest).”

The victory at the Battle of Lepanto, Mary’s words in Fatima, and the success of Father Peyton’s Rosary rallies demonstrate the power of the Rosary — and the communal aspect of praying the Rosary together.

The Rosary has taken many forms over the years, and my The Rosary Collector’s Guide explains why some rosaries have the traditional five decades while others are made with seven decades or have beads in groups of three.

It does not matter, however, what type of beads we hold. What matters is our willingness to pray the Rosary together — and remember the lessons Mary taught at Lepanto, Fatima and Father Peyton’s Rosary rallies.

Professor Helen Hoffner, Ed.D., focuses on the history of the Rosary and other Catholic traditions. Find some of her books at EWTNRC.com.