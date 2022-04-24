Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman, Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance

Who the Heck are These Guys? Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before – Tom Perna at epicPew

Is Jesus Being Disrespectful to the Virgin Mary at John 2:4 – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Jesuit Martyrs and the Tudor Terror – Joseph Pearce at Catholic World Report

Loving the Holy Face – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Cash in Your Winning Lottery Ticket – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

The Imitation of Saint Joseph in the Interior Life – Saint Joseph Sebastian Pelczar at Catholic Exchange

New Model Statecraft – Gladden Pappin at The Lamp Magazine

Prædicate Evangelium: Popes’ Curial Reform Still a Work in Progress – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Book Notice: Habiller le Culte – Vestments from 18th Century Belgium – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How Mother Teresa Impacted on My Life – Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand

Disney Employees Pledge Efforts to Insert More Gay Characters – John Burger at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

