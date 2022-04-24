Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman, Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance

Who the Heck are These Guys? Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before – Tom Perna at epicPew

Is Jesus Being Disrespectful to the Virgin Mary at John 2:4 – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Jesuit Martyrs and the Tudor Terror – Joseph Pearce at Catholic World Report

Loving the Holy Face – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Cash in Your Winning Lottery Ticket – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

The Imitation of Saint Joseph in the Interior Life – Saint Joseph Sebastian Pelczar at Catholic Exchange

New Model Statecraft – Gladden Pappin at The Lamp Magazine

Prædicate Evangelium: Popes’ Curial Reform Still a Work in Progress – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Book Notice: Habiller le Culte – Vestments from 18th Century Belgium – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How Mother Teresa Impacted on My Life – Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand

Disney Employees Pledge Efforts to Insert More Gay Characters – John Burger at Aleteia

