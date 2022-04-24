Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman, Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Good Debate to Watch: Jimmy Akin vs. Bart Ehrman – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance
Who the Heck are These Guys? Four Saints I Have Never Heard of Before – Tom Perna at epicPew
Is Jesus Being Disrespectful to the Virgin Mary at John 2:4 – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome
Jesuit Martyrs and the Tudor Terror – Joseph Pearce at Catholic World Report
Loving the Holy Face – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Cash in Your Winning Lottery Ticket – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
The Imitation of Saint Joseph in the Interior Life – Saint Joseph Sebastian Pelczar at Catholic Exchange
New Model Statecraft – Gladden Pappin at The Lamp Magazine
Prædicate Evangelium: Popes’ Curial Reform Still a Work in Progress – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Book Notice: Habiller le Culte – Vestments from 18th Century Belgium – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
How Mother Teresa Impacted on My Life – Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand
Disney Employees Pledge Efforts to Insert More Gay Characters – John Burger at Aleteia
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging