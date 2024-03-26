10 Ways to Make the Most of the Last Days of Lent

As we approach Paschal Triduum, Holy Week offers a unique opportunity for deeper reflection, spiritual growth and intentional living. Here are 10 practical ways to make the most of this sacred season:

1. Revisit your Lenten commitments. Take a moment to review the promises you made at the beginning of Lent. Whether it was fasting from a specific food, giving up a habit or dedicating time to prayer, assess how well you’ve kept these commitments. If you’ve veered off track, use these remaining days to recommit and finish strong.

2. Intensify your prayer life. Lent is a season of increased prayer and introspection. Set aside specific moments each day to connect with God. Consider incorporating the following practices:

Morning Prayer : Begin your day by recalling Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Reflect on his love and the gift of salvation.

: Begin your day by recalling Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Reflect on his love and the gift of salvation. Examination of Conscience : Before bed, examine your actions, thoughts and words. Seek forgiveness for any shortcomings.

: Before bed, examine your actions, thoughts and words. Seek forgiveness for any shortcomings. Silent Prayer: Spend time in silence, listening for God’s voice. Let go of distractions and simply be present.

3. Attend Holy Week services. The days leading up to Easter hold immense significance. Attend Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Vigil services. If possible, attend Mass on Easter Sunday morning as well. These liturgies each have their own character and graces as they immerse us in the Passion, Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ. Participate actively, allowing the rituals to deepen your faith.

4. Read the Passion narratives. Read the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ Passion. Dive into the details of his arrest, trial, Crucifixion and Resurrection. Imagine yourself present during those events, accompanying the Blessed Mother along the way of Calvary, at the foot of the Cross, and to the Tomb. Let the weight of his sacrifice impress itself upon your heart.

5. Practice almsgiving. Lent calls us to be generous. Use this time to give to those in need. Consider donating to a charity, volunteering at a local shelter, or reaching out to someone who could use encouragement. Almsgiving reminds us of our interconnectedness and the call to love our neighbors.

6. Forgive and seek forgiveness. Unresolved conflicts hinder our spiritual journey. Take this time to forgive those who have hurt you. Release any grudges or bitterness; fostering these emotions hurts you more than the other. Equally important, seek forgiveness from others. Pray for Christ’s intercession to heal the frayed relationships in your life. This aligns with the spirit of Lent. Our Lord forgave us; now we must forgive others.

7. Reflect on the Stations of the Cross. Walk the Stations of the Cross — whether physically at a church or through a guided meditation. Each station represents a moment in Jesus’ journey to Calvary. Contemplate his suffering, compassion and unwavering love.

8. Fast with purpose. If you’ve been fasting from certain foods or habits, use these final days to fast intentionally. Offer your hunger as a prayer for someone you know who is struggling, in reparation for mankind’s sins, the conversion of sinners, the souls in Purgatory, world peace or the Church. The possibilities are endless. Redirect your cravings toward God and remember that fasting isn’t about deprivation — it’s about drawing closer to our Lord.

9. Read spiritual books or devotionals. Life can be so busy that the thought of picking up a book can be overwhelming. But even reading a few pages a day can make a huge difference in your heart and soul. Choose a book or devotional that aligns with Lent’s themes. Dive into the writings of saints, explore reflections on the Cross, or study the lives of holy men and women. Let their wisdom inspire you.

10. Anticipate Easter joy. As Lent nears its end, anticipate the joy of Easter. The Resurrection awaits — a promise of new life, redemption and hope. Prepare your heart to celebrate Christ’s victory over sin and death.

Holy Week is a sacred gift. Embrace it fully, let go of distractions, seek God’s presence, and allow the transformative power of these days to shape your soul. Allow this season to draw you closer to the hearts of Christ and his Sorrowful Mother.