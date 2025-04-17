What to Do If Lent Passed You By — and How to Make the Most of the Triduum

It’s hard to believe that we are already at the end of Lent. Perhaps you’re feeling like you’ve missed the opportunity to make this season meaningful, or maybe you feel like the days have slipped by without the deep transformation you had hoped for. If you find yourself in that place, I want to remind you that it’s never too late. God’s grace is always available to us, and he will meet us right where we are.

If I had to be honest, I would have to share with you that this has been a very “Lenty” Lent, and perhaps I opened myself up to it. When praying about what I should do for Lent, I really felt that God was asking me to be open to what he wanted to do, rather than coming up with a personal plan. I said, “Okay, God, I promise to just accept whatever crosses you allow with peace, and I will offer them up in union with your sacrifice on the cross.”

All in one 24-hour period, we found out that our faithful family minivan needed a very extensive stay at the shop, and then that same afternoon, we found out that our daughter needed surgery on her knee immediately. “God, I give it all to you, but could it not cost so much?” were the very words out of my mouth.

His response to me was, “I delight in you, and all of these challenges are actually blessings.” It is true! Our van could have broken down, and some of these repairs could have been irreparable if they weren’t caught. Our daughter’s knee could have been much worse if she had accidentally been cleared for a sport and they hadn’t picked up on a tear during a routine appointment. Also, a side effect of our daughter being on home rest for a few weeks has been such a gift to our relationship, and it has been a joy to care for her and get to know her in a deeper way.

So while you may not have had a “Lenty” Lent, you can still have a grace-filled Easter season. Here are some simple, practical ways to make the most of the Paschal Triduum — and to experience the renewal that the Easter season offers.





1. Focus on the Cross

Lent is ultimately about walking with Christ to the cross. Even if you feel like you’ve missed out on much of Lent, the Triduum is a time to enter into the mystery of Jesus’ Passion. Take time to reflect on the meaning of his suffering and death. You don’t have to “catch up” on the season — simply allow yourself to enter into the heart of what Jesus did for you. Attend a Good Friday service, meditate on the Stations of the Cross, or just sit quietly with the image of Christ’s sacrifice. This is the heart of Lent, and it will lead you to the hope of Easter.





2. Make a Small Commitment

It’s never too late to make a new commitment for the final days before Easter. Maybe you haven’t kept your fasts or prayer routine as you’d hoped, but don’t let that discourage you. Use this time to make a new promise to God. Whether it’s taking time each day for prayer, serving others, or letting go of something that’s holding you back, this is a beautiful time to recalibrate. Small acts of love and sacrifice can be just as meaningful as the big commitments, and they can lead you into a deeper relationship with Christ.





3. Reflect on How God Has Already Worked

Even if you feel like you’ve missed the mark this Lent, take a moment to reflect on how God has already been working in your life. Sometimes, the grace of Lent isn’t in what we do but in what God has done in us, often in quiet, unnoticed ways. Maybe he’s shown you an area of your heart that needs healing. Maybe you’ve experienced moments of peace that you didn’t expect. Whatever it is, take time to thank him for what he’s already done. The season isn’t over yet, and there’s still time for God to bring about his work in you.





4. Renew Your Prayer Life

If prayer has been a struggle this Lent, now is a perfect time to refocus. Even if you haven’t made the daily time for prayer that you had hoped for, you can still make this time meaningful. Set aside a few minutes each day to read Scripture, pray the Rosary, or simply sit in silence before God. Lent is all about deepening our relationship with him, and prayer is the foundation of that. Allow these days to be a renewal of your heart, as you draw closer to him in love and trust.





5. Reach Out in Charity

Almsgiving is at the heart of Lent, and it’s a practice that anyone can engage in, no matter where you are in the season. If you’ve been focusing on fasting or prayer, now is a good time to engage in acts of charity. Whether it’s volunteering your time, donating to a cause, or simply offering a kind word to someone in need, these small acts of love can draw you closer to Christ. It’s never too late to serve those around you and be the hands and feet of Jesus.





6. Prepare Your Heart for Easter

The Paschal Triduum is a time of anticipation. We are not just looking forward to the end of the fast — we are preparing to celebrate the joy of Easter. Take time to reflect on the Resurrection and what it means for you. Jesus’ victory over death is the ultimate hope we have, and that hope is alive in us, even now. Let this time be a time of preparation, a time to ready your heart for the joy of the Resurrection.





7. Surrender Your Expectations

Above all, remember that it’s not about ticking boxes or getting everything “right.” It’s about turning our hearts toward God. If you’re feeling like you’ve failed, I want to encourage you to let go of those expectations. God simply wants you to come to him, open-hearted and ready to receive his love. Don’t let guilt or disappointment steal the joy of these final days. Surrender those feelings to God and allow him to meet you where you are.

There’s still time. God’s grace doesn’t have a deadline, and he is always ready to meet you with open arms. As we journey through these holy days, may we prepare our hearts for the joy of the Resurrection and the abundant grace that Easter brings. Let this Triduum be a time of renewal — no matter where you find yourself.