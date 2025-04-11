Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Waiting with joyful hope for the dawn of Easter morning.
Completing Lent Properly

This weekend we embark upon the holiest week of the year. It is an opportunity to journey with our Lord and have revealed to us the glory of the Paschal Mystery. This week on Register Radio, Register contributor Fr. Jeffrey Kirby returns to help us finish our lent properly. And, the fashion giant Chanel is restoring Aubazine Abbey, a jewel of medieval Cistercian heritage nestled in the heart of southwestern France. Solène Tadié, Europe Correspondent for the National Catholic Register, tells us why.

