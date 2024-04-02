New Catholics Find Faith in a Culture Where Belief Is Waning

As we celebrate our Risen Lord, we welcome new Catholics into the fold.

As of last year, “one-quarter of Americans (26%) identify as religiously unaffiliated,” with “Catholics suffering the largest decline among major religious groups — a 10 percentage point loss overall,” according to a new survey.

But that sad news is not the whole story, for we know the joy of faith.

“Joy, when it is shared, grows. Let us share the joy of the Risen One,” Pope Francis encourages us this Easter Octave.

And we have new Catholics among us.

As we celebrate our Risen Lord, we welcome all the new Catholics into the fold. Blessed to have you here!

Here are a few updates to inspiring stories of conversion we have covered as part of EWTN News:

Tammy Peterson, wife of Jordan Peterson, is now Catholic. Congratulations, and welcome, Tammy!

Here is the moment Tammy Peterson officially entered the Catholic Church during the Easter vigil Mass last night. Her husband Jordan Peterson sat by her side for the two-hour vigil in Toronto's Holy Rosary Church. After, Jordan asked her if she felt like she had come home to… pic.twitter.com/lYDRuuG5ar — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) March 31, 2024

An entire family became Catholic together at the Easter vigil over the weekend: Becoming Catholic Together: Joining the Church at the Easter Vigil Is a Family Affair in Michigan| National Catholic Register (ncregister.com)

See their faith-filled joy in the main photo above. Welcome, Vickers family!

Likewise, welcome to all of the new Catholics: Welcome, New Catholics!| National Catholic Register (ncregister.com). You are in our prayers!

Are you newly Catholic? Did you parish welcome a contingent of catechumens and candidates? We would love to hear from you.





Easter blessings!



