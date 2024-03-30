Jordan Peterson Discusses Wife’s ‘Miraculous’ Recovery From Cancer and Her Embrace of Catholicism

Dr. Peterson’s own relationship to the Christian and Catholic faith is not as clear as that of his wife, who is scheduled to be received into full communion with the Catholic Church this Easter.

In an interview with EWTN News, renowned psychologist and author Jordan Peterson shared his perspective on his wife’s “miraculous” recovery from cancer and his view of her embrace of the Catholic faith.

Peterson recounted that upon learning of his wife Tammy's diagnosis, the couple sought treatment options in various hospitals across North America. Wherever they turned, he said, they were told available treatments had “no evidence for success” and the one-year survival rate for the cancer afflicting Tammy “was zero.”

But as Tammy Peterson also told EWTN News in a separate interview, she ultimately fully recovered from her cancer — and connected with a close friend‘s as well as her grandmother’s Catholic faith in the process.

Dr. Peterson, known for his biblical lectures, noted that the Gospels contain numerous accounts of miraculous healings.

“And for anyone who's conventionally scientific in his or her thinking, those stories are hard to understand,” he said.

Speaking of his scientific background, Peterson said he is not a “reductive materialist.” “I think we would see the miraculous constantly if we weren't blind,” he observed.

Peterson said his wife's newfound faith has strengthened her ability to share her “light” in ways she hadn’t previously.

“She‘s speaking publicly, which she wouldn’t have done before, although she may have liked to,” he said.

“People hide, even, their desire to have their light shine, much less the light,” Peterson continued. “They hide that from themselves. That‘s lack of faith. They’re afraid that if they admitted to the ambition and pursued it, it would come to naught.”

She has also “recovered that state of childhood that Christ associates with the kingdom,” he noted.

“And that‘s a remarkable thing to see, because I also knew her as a child, and so I can actually see that re-emerge,” he continued. “And that’s quite the bloody miracle, that is.”

Peterson’s Faith

Dr. Peterson’s own relationship to the Christian and Catholic faith is not as clear as that of his wife, who is scheduled to be received into full communion with the Catholic Church this Easter.

Though he has said in the past that Catholicism "is as sane as people can get," when asked by Flynn if he feels a tug toward Catholicism, he opted instead to say he has an “appreciation” for Catholicism.

“There’s plenty of things the Catholic faith got right,” he told Flynn.

“At some point, every question bottoms out in a mystery, and that‘s where the faith has to be,” he said. “Faith is necessary in part because you don’t know everything.”

While Peterson said he is not on the same Catholic faith journey as his wife, he emphasized that the “original proposition” of Christ's invitation to “take up your cross and follow me” is “obviously” correct.

“Christ faced, and triumphed, over death and hell, and you might say, well, why is that relevant?” he said. “And the answer is, because that's what you have to do.”

Peterson said it’s important for the Church to stay focused on that original proposition.

“If it’s all guitar and hippies, who the hell cares?” Peterson said, emphasizing that the Church should not try to “be more relevant” by taking up other causes, such as the climate crisis.

“It‘s supposed to be an invitation to the great adventure of life,” he said of the Christian faith. “What’s the great adventure of life? Pick up your cross and follow me. Well, what's more relevant than that?”

In sum, Peterson concluded, "everybody has their own path.” “Tammy‘s on hers; I’m on mine.”

The complete EWTN News interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson can be viewed below.



