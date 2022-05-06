Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer, Before and After Statue Restoration, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Before and After: Statue Restoration by Conrad Schmitt Studios – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Mary of Egypt: Saint to Invoke Against Sexual Promiscuity – Thomas Craughwell at Simply Catholic

Saint Isidore and Mozarabic Chant – Massimo Scapin at One Peter 5

Assertiveness Training for Catholics – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand

Beware Tech Giants Bearing Gifts – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., One Foot in the Cloister

Tyranny and the Religious Exemption Trap – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Can Religious Organizations Engage in Public Service? – Thomas R. Ascik at The Catholic World Report

Moscow Patriarch Kirill: The Church is Restraining the Antichrist – John Burger at Aleteia

Obstinate Artists Who Stood Out by Following Tradition: John Singer Sargent – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis, His Idea of U​niversal Brotherhood and War – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Canada’s Sacred Music: Composers: An Alternative Tradition – Jeffrey Quick at Benedict XVI Institute

