Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer, Before and After Statue Restoration, and More Great Links!

Laying of Hands Photo
Laying of Hands Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / u_0ff5if3q from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Before and After: Statue Restoration by Conrad Schmitt Studios – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Mary of Egypt: Saint to Invoke Against Sexual Promiscuity – Thomas Craughwell at Simply Catholic

Saint Isidore and Mozarabic Chant – Massimo Scapin at One Peter 5

Assertiveness Training for Catholics – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand

Beware Tech Giants Bearing Gifts – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., One Foot in the Cloister

Tyranny and the Religious Exemption Trap – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Can Religious Organizations Engage in Public Service? – Thomas R. Ascik at The Catholic World Report

Moscow Patriarch Kirill: The Church is Restraining the Antichrist – John Burger at Aleteia

Obstinate Artists Who Stood Out by Following Tradition: John Singer Sargent – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis, His Idea of U​niversal Brotherhood and War – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Canada’s Sacred Music: Composers: An Alternative Tradition – Jeffrey Quick at Benedict XVI Institute

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

