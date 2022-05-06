Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer, Before and After Statue Restoration, and More Great Links!
Can Laypeople Lay Hands on Others During Prayer? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
Before and After: Statue Restoration by Conrad Schmitt Studios – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Saint Mary of Egypt: Saint to Invoke Against Sexual Promiscuity – Thomas Craughwell at Simply Catholic
Saint Isidore and Mozarabic Chant – Massimo Scapin at One Peter 5
Assertiveness Training for Catholics – Julie Machado at Catholic Stand
Beware Tech Giants Bearing Gifts – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., One Foot in the Cloister
Tyranny and the Religious Exemption Trap – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
Can Religious Organizations Engage in Public Service? – Thomas R. Ascik at The Catholic World Report
Moscow Patriarch Kirill: The Church is Restraining the Antichrist – John Burger at Aleteia
Obstinate Artists Who Stood Out by Following Tradition: John Singer Sargent – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis, His Idea of Universal Brotherhood and War – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Canada’s Sacred Music: Composers: An Alternative Tradition – Jeffrey Quick at Benedict XVI Institute
