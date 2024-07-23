‘We’ve Got This’: Answering the Call of the Eucharistic Congress

For five days in the middle of summer, people from every walk of life filled an NFL football stadium to host, and adore, Jesus.

In downtown Indianapolis, amidst a bustling crowd of 60,000 people, a man stood defiantly on a street corner, clutching a blow horn and a copy of the Ten Commandments.

Pilgrims young and old had traveled near and far to participate in an event that hadn’t occurred in more than 80 years.

As the crowd eagerly jostled for a spot to view the Eucharistic procession, the evangelical protester seized the moment to mock the faithful, attempting to disrupt the reverence of the occasion.

From the throng of pilgrims, one individual stepped forward with unwavering resolve. With a gentle hand placed on the protester’s shoulder and a compassionate gaze, this faithful pilgrim met the protester’s eyes and simply said, “We’ve got this.”

In that instant, something remarkable happened: The protester, perhaps moved by the unexpected kindness and quiet confidence, calmly packed up his belongings and walked away.

And we continued to follow Our Lord in the middle of Indiana’s capital city.

Eucharistic procession underway June 20 in Indianapolis. (Photo: Tyler Greenwood)





Encountering the Real Presence

Before the start of the National Eucharistic Congress, my wife and I attended a Mass celebrated by New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan at the Indianapolis Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Bishop Gerardo Colacicco, an auxiliary bishop of New York, preached the homily. He recounted a story from his childhood when another auxiliary bishop from New York led a highly anticipated annual pilgrimage to the North American Martyrs Shrine in Auriesville, New York.

Filled with excitement over the invitation to join his aunt and uncle, young Gerardo asked his parents for permission to attend, with a bold request to wear his brand-new school pants. His mother agreed, with the condition that he did not get them dirty.

The day was filled with talks, Holy Mass and an outdoor Eucharistic procession. When everyone began to kneel as the procession passed by, he hesitated, worrying about dirtying his pants in the rain-soaked mud.

As the bishop approached with the monstrance, Aunt Sarah’s voice rang out, “Young man, that is your Lord passing by, kneel down!” A push to the back of his knee landed him in the mud.

Despite the surprise and embarrassment, he was in awe as the bishop passed by with Jesus. In that moment, he realized, “This must really be Jesus!”

From then on, his belief in the Real Presence was confirmed.





Sacred Days in a Stadium

For five days in the middle of summer, people from every walk of life filled an NFL football stadium that hosted a Super Bowl and the recent Olympic swimming trials and will soon welcome Taylor Swift fans.

In the middle of all this, fittingly so, the stadium was privileged to host, and adore, Jesus himself, accompanied by tens of thousands of his followers, from repentant sinners to living saints.

Those gathered in person and those who participated virtually, thanks to livestreaming and EWTN, witnessed stunningly beautiful liturgies, inspiring talks and palpable energy.

One of the most striking aspects was the profound joy among everyone present. Impatience and annoyance are often inevitable in an ordinary setting with a crowd of this size. Yet that was not the case.

What I witnessed was true happiness and unity, a sense of togetherness that can only come from a life rooted in the Eucharistic Lord, who prayed “that all may be one.”

Adoration underway in Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo: Tyler Greenwood)





New Day Dawning

When the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage made a stop in Wheeling, West Virginia, on its way to the congress, I remember hearing the “Perpetual Pilgrims” sing the contemporary worship song 10,000 Reasons during the procession from the Cathedral of St. Joseph to St. Alphonsus Church.

“The sun comes up; it’s a new day dawning. … Bless the Lord, o my soul,” the lyrics go.

Hearing this song a few weeks later in Lucas Oil Stadium, sung by thousands of people who love the Lord, brought tears to my eyes.

I am convinced that a new day is dawning, prompted by the Eucharistic Revival. It is obvious that something big is happening, but we shouldn’t be surprised. As a dear priest friend of mine likes to say, when we put Christ at the center, things change.

At the end of this monumental event, everyone was charged with a crucial yet familiar task: to take this message “to the ends of the earth.” We’ve heard it before: “Go and make disciples of all nations!”

So, how are we going to do it? I think we know the answer. We’ll follow the bold example of millions throughout the ages who have kept the Church alive amidst persecution, scandal and passivity.

True and faithful Catholics are not indifferent to the needs of the poor, the stranger and the vulnerable. They are not hesitant to kneel in the muddiness of the world, not to passing political leaders or trends, but to the true King present in our midst. They recognize him as Our Lord and are not afraid to stand up and speak the stabilizing truth to a society that desperately needs it.

With confidence and love, and strengthened by the Eucharist, they say to those who are unsure: “We’ve got this!”





Tyler Greenwood is a pastoral associate at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, West Virginia.