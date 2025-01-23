10 Things to Know About ‘Soul Surfer’ Bethany Hamilton, Keynote Speaker at the March for Life

‘Your story can have a ripple effect too, if you surrender it to God,’ says Bethany Hamilton.

“Soul Surfer” Bethany Meilani Hamilton is frequently described as a source of inspiration and determination.

Her love of surfing, faith in Our Lord and personal drive have been at the forefront of her success. Hamilton’s comeback story is one of courage and faith.

Here are 10 things to know about Bethany Hamilton, keynote speaker at the 2025 March for Life:

1) She was born into a surfing family and made a name for herself at a young age.

Hamilton was born on Feb. 8, 1990, in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii. A love of surfing ran in her family, as her two older brothers and parents actively participated in the sport.

However, she quickly made a name for herself, winning the Rell Sunn Menehune Surfing Championship at 8 years old. At age 9, she received her first sponsorship from Rip Curl.

2) A tiger shark attacked Bethany Hamilton at 13 years old.

On Oct. 31, 2003, a 14-foot tiger shark attacked her in Kauai. The shark clung to her left arm, and when she didn’t give up holding on to her board, it let go. After losing an excessive amount of blood, she had to have her left arm amputated to her shoulder in the hospital.

3) She is a fighter.

What looked like a tragic end to what could’ve been a promising surfing career, she surprised the world and began to learn how to surf with just one arm. Just 26 days after this life-altering event, she got back on her board.

In 2005, only two years after her shark attack, Hamilton pulled off what seemed impossible and won the NSSA (National Scholastic Surfing Association) National Championships. Two years later, Hamilton began surfing full time on the women’s pro circuit and took home third place at the Roxy Pro in Australia.

On her blog, she shares these touching thoughts:

“One of the first things I said when I was lying in the hospital at age 13 was, ‘maybe God will be able to use my story to encourage others.’ I had a heart for others ever since I was really young. This gave me the willingness to take on the challenge and bear the burden of all the media attention because I wanted to use my story for good and to honor God. It’s been so amazing to see how God has used me to be a reminder to others that they can overcome and that there is a God who loves them.”

4) Bethany Hamilton wrote an autobiography that became a major motion picture.

Her 2004 autobiography, Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board, was published and later became a major motion picture in 2011.

The film, also titled Soul Surfer, features actress AnnaSophia Robb playing Hamilton, and features notable actor Dennis Quaid and Carrie Underwood.

Hamilton also garnered a lot of media attention for her courageous dedication to her craft, winning the MTV “Teen Choice Award for Courage” and ESPN’s “Best Comeback Athlete” ESPY award.

5) She defends women’s sports.

In 2023, Hamilton made headlines by boycotting the World Surf League (WSL) due to the league’s decision to allow transgender “women” to compete against biological women in the women’s division.

Hamilton stated, “I feel that I must speak up and stand up" for others who cannot or won't speak out about this, she said, as they "fear” they might be “ostracized” if they speak out.”

6) She is outspokenly pro-family.

Hamilton married Adam Derks in 2013, and the couple has four children. Hamilton has an active blog and program called “Ohana Experience,” which aims to assist young women in their faith and “make positive life choices.”

On her blog she wrote:

“The ’Ohana Program is an opportunity to be personally mentored by me and to learn from incredible experts on essential topics geared towards strengthening girls, moms, and the mother-daughter bond. … This is my heart behind ’Ohana — to help build a godly connection between mothers and daughters that will last for the rest of their lives!”

7) She publicly shares her faith.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother and author, Hamilton is now a known motivational Christian speaker.

She leads talks at special events, churches and even convocations. She is featured in many interviews, podcasts and shows.

She also does not shy away from her pro-life beliefs. In 2023, Hamilton became a brand ambassador for EveryLife, the pro-life diaper company.

8) She was a contestant on The Masked Singer.

Hamilton competed on Season 12 of Fox’s The Masked Singer as the character “Macaron” in 2019. While she did not win, it showed the playful and fun side of the incredible mom and athlete.

9) Bethany Hamilton is a Surfer’s Hall of Fame inductee.

Hamilton still surfs and was inducted into the Surfer’s Hall of Fame in 2017 in “Surf City USA,” Huntington Beach, California.

10) The year 2023 Marked the 20th anniversary of her shark attack.

She shared:

“The ripple effect from my story was so huge! Your story can have a ripple effect too, if you surrender it to God. Know that when you are living in His truth and Jesus’ promises of life, peace, and salvation through what He did for you on the cross, your story is exactly what it should be. You have been redeemed and wherever your life takes you, you can find joy in all circumstances, a joy that only comes from Him!”