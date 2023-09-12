Support the register

How to Help Yourself and Others in Seasons of Suffering and Desolation, The Biggest and Prettiest Floral Display of Love Ever, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How to Help Yourself and Others in Seasons of Suffering and Desolation – Elena Sapphire at Catholic365 Blog

The Biggest and Prettiest Floral Display of Love Ever? – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Truly Catholic Schools Are Urgently Needed – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

When I See the World Lead the Modern Church around on a Leash – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Lost Landscapes – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Why Is the West in Such a Mess? – Richard Bastien at Crisis Magazine

California is Coming for Your Kids, Seriously – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Priorities, Ad Orientem... – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

We No Longer Talk about Such Things – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog

Unforgettable United Flight 93 – Donald R. McClarey, J.D., at The American Catholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

