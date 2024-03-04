Artist Attempts to Recreate Mary’s Face Using Shroud and AI, Why Catholics Prize Virginity, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Artist Attempts to Recreate Mary’s Face Using Shroud and AI - Aleteia
Why Catholics Prize Virginity – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
A Convert Among Communists and Carmelites - Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine
Thor, Saint Boniface, and the Origin of the Christmas Tree - Matthew Sewell at ChurchPOP
A Russian Vestment Set Made of Reindeer Fur and Mammoth Bone - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Beowulf and the Thumos of Catholic Manhood - Julian Kwasniewski at The Catholic World Report
Saint Eusebius of Vercelli - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Prayers of Intercession: Praying For Each Other and With Saints - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
A Devotional Guide to the Latin Missal - Michael Foley, Ph.D., at One Peter Five
The ‘Spirit’ of ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ - J.D. Flynn at The Pillar
Peruvian Bishop Bans Same-Sex ‘Blessings’ - Bishop Rafael E. López-Brea via Complicit Clergy
Modernist Attack on Moral Theology, Doug Berry, and Dr. D. Schneider – Full Sheen Ahead
Bishop Schneider Issues Prayer Imploring the Lord to Provide an Era of Holy Popes - Ed Pentin
