Artist Attempts to Recreate Mary’s Face Using Shroud and AI, Why Catholics Prize Virginity, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Artist Attempts to Recreate Mary’s Face Using Shroud and AI - Aleteia

Why Catholics Prize Virginity – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Convert Among Communists and Carmelites - Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Thor, Saint Boniface, and the Origin of the Christmas Tree - Matthew Sewell at ChurchPOP

A Russian Vestment Set Made of Reindeer Fur and Mammoth Bone - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Beowulf and the Thumos of Catholic Manhood - Julian Kwasniewski at The Catholic World Report

Saint Eusebius of Vercelli - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Prayers of Intercession: Praying For Each Other and With Saints - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

A Devotional Guide to the Latin Missal - Michael Foley, Ph.D., at One Peter Five

The ‘Spirit’ of ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ - J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

Peruvian Bishop Bans Same-Sex ‘Blessings’ - Bishop Rafael E. López-Brea via Complicit Clergy

Modernist Attack on Moral Theology, Doug Berry, and Dr. D. Schneider – Full Sheen Ahead

Bishop Schneider Issues Prayer Imploring the Lord to Provide an Era of Holy Popes - Ed Pentin

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – Tito Edwards at BIG PULPIT

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

