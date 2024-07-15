Amazing Movie on St. Veronica Giuliani, Is the Onan Story About Contraception, The Precious Blood, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Veronica Giuliani – Amazing Saint – Movie – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Onan Story about Contraception? – Dave Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Precious Blood – Paul Claudel, Translated by Edith Wharton, at The Catholic Thing

Material Poverty, or an Impoverished Spirituality? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

4 Benefits to Silence in the Mass – A. Joseph R. Shaw, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Why Women Should Complement, Not Compete with Men with Suzanne Venke – Lila Rose

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Botticelli’s Painting, Virgin and Child With Landscape Beyond – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light

Singing with Wisdom: Music in Roman Catholic Worship, Part I – Mark Bradford at Word On Fire

120 Martyrs of China – July 9th – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit