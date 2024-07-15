Support the register

Amazing Movie on St. Veronica Giuliani, Is the Onan Story About Contraception, The Precious Blood, and More Great Links!

Saint Veronica Giuliani – Amazing Saint – Movie – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Onan Story about Contraception? – Dave Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Precious Blood – Paul Claudel, Translated by Edith Wharton, at The Catholic Thing

Material Poverty, or an Impoverished Spirituality? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

4 Benefits to Silence in the Mass – A. Joseph R. Shaw, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Why Women Should Complement, Not Compete with Men with Suzanne Venke – Lila Rose

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Botticelli’s Painting, Virgin and Child With Landscape Beyond – Bernard Gallagher at Catch Light

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Singing with Wisdom: Music in Roman Catholic Worship, Part I – Mark Bradford at Word On Fire

120 Martyrs of China – July 9th – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

