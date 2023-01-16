The Gates of Hell Will Not Prevail Against Your Marriage, What Is Culture, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Gates of Hell Will Not Prevail Against Your Marriage – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand
Praying the Rosary with Sacred Art: An interview with Father Lawrence Lew, O.P. – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report
Six-Flags Over Colorado’s Catholicism – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
What is Culture? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Where Did Candy Canes Come From? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Viktor Vasnetsov and the Revival of the Icon – Deacon Lawrence at The Way of Beauty Blog
Counter-Reformation Churches of Rome: Sant’ Andrea della Valle – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Feast of Saint Bibiana – Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog
Everyone Needs A Patron Saint, Why Not Journalists? – David Mishur at Catholic365
No Eucharistic Revival Without Contrition for 2020 – Rachel Cecilia Stella at Missio Dei
The Traditional Mass at the Oxford University Catholic Chaplaincy – Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman’s Blog
