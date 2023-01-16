Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-16-2023-816fr2tf

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Gates of Hell Will Not Prevail Against Your Marriage, What Is Culture, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Wedding Rings’
‘Wedding Rings’ (photo: pgaborphotos / Shutterstock)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Gates of Hell Will Not Prevail Against Your Marriage – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Praying the Rosary with Sacred Art: An interview with Father Lawrence Lew, O.P. – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Six-Flags Over Colorado’s Catholicism – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

What is Culture? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Where Did Candy Canes Come From? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Viktor Vasnetsov and the Revival of the Icon – Deacon Lawrence at The Way of Beauty Blog

Counter-Reformation Churches of Rome: Sant’ Andrea della Valle – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Feast of Saint Bibiana – Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog

Everyone Needs A Patron Saint, Why Not Journalists? – David Mishur at Catholic365

No Eucharistic Revival Without Contrition for 2020 – Rachel Cecilia Stella at Missio Dei

The Traditional Mass at the Oxford University Catholic Chaplaincy – Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman’s Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up