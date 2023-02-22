Support the register

Maybe This Nigerian Cardinal Should Become the Next Pope, To Be Deep in History Is to Cease to Be Mormon, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Vatican Rome Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / jacqueline macou from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Maybe This Nigerian Cardinal Should Become the Next Pope? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

To be Deep in History is to Cease to be Mormon: The Jeremy Christiansen Interview – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Ready for Lent? Here’s Five Inspiring Tips to Help You Live Liturgically This Season – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Jim Eder (1940-2023): Conjurer of Community - God-Haunted Lunatic

Amazing Grace – How Catholics are Saved - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Move From YouTube to Rumble – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Columbia University Gets Its Own Catholic Center - John Burger at Aleteia

Catholic Church Denied Communion to Group with Rainbow Masks – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Ask Not for Whom the Bell Tolls, It Tolls for the Modernist Church – Ouest France via Catholic Conclave

Exorcist Diary: The Isolation Of Hell – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The New York Times Priority - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Dynamic Catholic Partners with Flocknote to Deliver Content Directly to Parishes – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

