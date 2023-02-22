Maybe This Nigerian Cardinal Should Become the Next Pope, To Be Deep in History Is to Cease to Be Mormon, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Maybe This Nigerian Cardinal Should Become the Next Pope? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
To be Deep in History is to Cease to be Mormon: The Jeremy Christiansen Interview – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report
Ready for Lent? Here’s Five Inspiring Tips to Help You Live Liturgically This Season – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
Jim Eder (1940-2023): Conjurer of Community - God-Haunted Lunatic
Amazing Grace – How Catholics are Saved - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
Move From YouTube to Rumble – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Columbia University Gets Its Own Catholic Center - John Burger at Aleteia
Catholic Church Denied Communion to Group with Rainbow Masks – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Ask Not for Whom the Bell Tolls, It Tolls for the Modernist Church – Ouest France via Catholic Conclave
Exorcist Diary: The Isolation Of Hell – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The New York Times Priority - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Dynamic Catholic Partners with Flocknote to Deliver Content Directly to Parishes – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
