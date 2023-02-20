Support the register

The First Words of the Child Jesus to St. Joseph Revealed by a 17th-Century Mystic, Advice if You Find Yourself Assuming the Worst of Others, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Birth of the Child Jesus Photo
Birth of the Child Jesus Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The First Words of the Child Jesus to St. Joseph, Revealed by a 17th-Century Mystic – Eleonora Vescovini at ChurchPOP

Father Josh Johnson’s Advice if You Find Yourself Assuming the Worst of Others – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

College Teammates Go On Different Paths, Return On Same Journey 40 Years Later – Linda Reeves at OSV News

What is the Most Ancient of Christian Devotions? – Father Peter J. Arnoudt, S.J., at Tan·Direction

A Marvelous Modern Roman Missal Requiem for Cardinal Pell – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

I Have a Few Points to Add Regarding Cardinal McElroy’s Essay – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Three Witches Walk Into a Catholic School ... Sadly, This Isn’t a Joke – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Ok, Boomer: It’s Time to Move on from Vatican II – Adam Lucas at Crisis Magazine

A Protestant Presentation of Mary’s Sins – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Papal Shoes: A Red Statement - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Diocese of Linz Officially Participated in LinzPride 2022 – Kirchen_Zeitung via Catholic Conclave

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

