The First Words of the Child Jesus to St. Joseph Revealed by a 17th-Century Mystic, Advice if You Find Yourself Assuming the Worst of Others, and More Great Links!

The First Words of the Child Jesus to St. Joseph, Revealed by a 17th-Century Mystic – Eleonora Vescovini at ChurchPOP
Father Josh Johnson’s Advice if You Find Yourself Assuming the Worst of Others – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia
College Teammates Go On Different Paths, Return On Same Journey 40 Years Later – Linda Reeves at OSV News
What is the Most Ancient of Christian Devotions? – Father Peter J. Arnoudt, S.J., at Tan·Direction
A Marvelous Modern Roman Missal Requiem for Cardinal Pell – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
I Have a Few Points to Add Regarding Cardinal McElroy’s Essay – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
Three Witches Walk Into a Catholic School ... Sadly, This Isn’t a Joke – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Ok, Boomer: It’s Time to Move on from Vatican II – Adam Lucas at Crisis Magazine
A Protestant Presentation of Mary’s Sins – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Papal Shoes: A Red Statement - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog
Diocese of Linz Officially Participated in LinzPride 2022 – Kirchen_Zeitung via Catholic Conclave
