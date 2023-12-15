How Will You Do Mass on the Double Christmas This Year, St. Augustine on How to Pray, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Long Weekend Or Double Christmas, How Will You Do Mass December 25 – The Pillar
Saint Augustine On How To Pray – Sophia Institute Press via Catholic Spiritual Direction
Trending New Song for Catholics: Father Aeneas Bails You Out by Stephen Herreid – Little Diehard via YouTube
Sin and Inner Transformation: An Advent Reflection – Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand
EWTN Norway Produces Beautiful Short Film, The Lost Son, Using AI Tech – Christina Herrera and Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
What is the “Christmas Nail”? – Get Fed™
FBI’s Day of Reckoning? – Brian Burch at Catholic Vote
The Great Schism between Catholics and Orthodox is Murkier Than You Might Think - Michael Lofton at Catholic Answers Magazine
We Live Among Barbarians - Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine
Another Mixed Message from Rome on Sexual Morality - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
