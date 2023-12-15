Support the register

How Will You Do Mass on the Double Christmas This Year, St. Augustine on How to Pray, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Advent’
‘Advent’ (photo: Michelle Raponi / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Long Weekend Or Double Christmas, How Will You Do Mass December 25 – The Pillar

Saint Augustine On How To Pray – Sophia Institute Press via Catholic Spiritual Direction

Trending New Song for Catholics: Father Aeneas Bails You Out by Stephen Herreid – Little Diehard via YouTube

Sin and Inner Transformation: An Advent Reflection – Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand

EWTN Norway Produces Beautiful Short Film, The Lost Son, Using AI Tech – Christina Herrera and Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What is the “Christmas Nail”? – Get Fed™

FBI’s Day of Reckoning? – Brian Burch at Catholic Vote

The Great Schism between Catholics and Orthodox is Murkier Than You Might Think - Michael Lofton at Catholic Answers Magazine

We Live Among Barbarians - Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

Another Mixed Message from Rome on Sexual Morality - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

