A Pandemic of Violent Attacks on Priests in South Louisiana, This Third Party Could Be an Answer to Voters’ Increasing Dismay, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Pandemic of Violent Attacks on Priests in South Louisiana – Scott Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog

This Third Party could be an Answer to Voters’ Increasing Dismay – John Burger at Aleteia

What is Saint Michael’s Lent? – D. L. Sayles at Crisis Magazine

World Youth Day: Bring Arabs Together, and Keep Russians and Ukrainians Apart – Filipe D'Avillez at The Pillar

Six Reasons to Leave Social Media Forever; One Reason to Stay – T. J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

Awake Not Woke with Noelle Mering stream – Matt Fradd at Pints with Aquinas

Closer Look at Apsidal Mosaic of Basilica dei Santi Cosma e Damiano – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Examining Archbishop Fernandez’s Erroneous Positions on Sexual Morality – E. Christian Brugger at The Catholic World Report

God, Not Man, Makes Climate – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

