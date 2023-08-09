Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-august-9-2023-67c61be5

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Pandemic of Violent Attacks on Priests in South Louisiana, This Third Party Could Be an Answer to Voters’ Increasing Dismay, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Virginia Live Oak Louisiana Tree Beautiful Photo
Virginia Live Oak Louisiana Tree Beautiful Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by JamesDeMers / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Pandemic of Violent Attacks on Priests in South Louisiana – Scott Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog

This Third Party could be an Answer to Voters’ Increasing Dismay – John Burger at Aleteia

What is Saint Michael’s Lent? – D. L. Sayles at Crisis Magazine

World Youth Day: Bring Arabs Together, and Keep Russians and Ukrainians Apart – Filipe D'Avillez at The Pillar

Six Reasons to Leave Social Media Forever; One Reason to Stay – T. J. Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

Awake Not Woke with Noelle Mering stream – Matt Fradd at Pints with Aquinas

Closer Look at Apsidal Mosaic of Basilica dei Santi Cosma e Damiano – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Examining Archbishop Fernandez’s Erroneous Positions on Sexual Morality – E. Christian Brugger at The Catholic World Report

God, Not Man, Makes Climate – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up