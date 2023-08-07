Support the register

The Unpardonable Sin, St. Mary Magdalene’s Life After the Gospels, a Religious on Eucharistic Revival, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Young Couple in Love Forest Rural Country Gorgeous God Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by olcay ertem / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Unpardonable Sin – G. K. Chesterton via The Catholic Thing Blog

Saint Mary Magdalene’s Life after the Gospels – Get Fed™ Blog

A Religious on Eucharistic Revival – Padre Pio Press Blog

Jesuit Named Papal Delegate to Diocese at Heart of ‘Liturgy War’ – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

A New Latin Hymn for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

20 Gen Y-Aged Saints, Blesseds, and Venerables – J. Q. Tomanek at Ignitum Today

Why You Should Take Your Kids with You on a Pilgrimage – Josephine McCaul at Aleteia

Imprinted on the Holy Veil of Manopello– Veil of Veronica Blog

Spiritual Spying, How Demons Recruit: The Recruitment Phase – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est Blog

Ask Intercession of Saint Ignatius to Reform the Corrupt Jesuit Order – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

