The Unpardonable Sin, St. Mary Magdalene’s Life After the Gospels, a Religious on Eucharistic Revival, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Unpardonable Sin – G. K. Chesterton via The Catholic Thing Blog
Saint Mary Magdalene’s Life after the Gospels – Get Fed™ Blog
A Religious on Eucharistic Revival – Padre Pio Press Blog
Jesuit Named Papal Delegate to Diocese at Heart of ‘Liturgy War’ – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
A New Latin Hymn for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog
20 Gen Y-Aged Saints, Blesseds, and Venerables – J. Q. Tomanek at Ignitum Today
Why You Should Take Your Kids with You on a Pilgrimage – Josephine McCaul at Aleteia
Imprinted on the Holy Veil of Manopello– Veil of Veronica Blog
Spiritual Spying, How Demons Recruit: The Recruitment Phase – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est Blog
Ask Intercession of Saint Ignatius to Reform the Corrupt Jesuit Order – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture
