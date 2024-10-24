Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-20241024-hh0m6m4p

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Book Reveals Fascinating Details of Famous Exorcisms, The War in Heaven and Within Ourselves, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Antique Book’
‘Antique Book’ (photo: Ri Butov / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Book Reveals Fascinating Details of Famous Exorcisms – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

The War in Heaven and Within Ourselves – M.C. Holbrook at Catholic Exchange

My Conversion Story and the Need for Your Support - Robert "Tito" Edwards at Little Vatican via Big Pulpit

Catholic Navy SEAL Who Sacrificed His Life on Feast of Saint Michael: His True Story – Michael Gormley at ChurchPOP

Dedication of Saint Michael the Archangel – We are at War – Father John Zuhlsdorf at 1 Peter 5

Saint Michael the Archangel and the End of the World! – Joe McClane

When Saint Michael Protected My Financial Records – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Under the Cloak of the Mother of God – Mary Proffit Kimmel at Ignitum Today

What is the “Sword of Saint Michael”? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

“Michael, of Celestial Armies Prince” – Via Mediaevalist

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

If You’re Not with Me, You’re Against Me – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Christians Are Called to Forgive – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up