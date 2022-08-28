Attacks on the Rosary, Spiritual Warfare Is Real, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Attacks on Rosary; Dopiness; Spiritual Warfare is Real; Wherein Fr. Z Rants - Fr. Z’s Blog

How Should We Respond to Catholic Prejudice? - Adam Seiler at Catholic Stand +1

For the Beauty of the Earth - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

From Racism to Catholicism – One Man’s Journey; A Conversion Story – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Man, Oh Man, Catechism In A Year Podcast Is Right Around The Corner! – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

Loving the Elderly – Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand

Should the Bible Capitalize ‘He’ and ‘Him’ when Referring to the Trinity? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Three Keys to Understanding Apostolic Tradition from Saint Irenaeus – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Zanchetta Lawyer Turned Vatican Investigator was Fired for Resumé Fraud – The Pillar

“Ecumenical:” Old & New Definitions – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Blasphemy Against Mother Mary in “The Chosen” - Father David J. Nix at Catholic Exchange +1

Faith Must Influence Politics – Father Allan McDonald at Missio Dei

Demonizing Traditional Catholics - Bill Donohue at Catholic League

