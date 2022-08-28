Support the register

Attacks on the Rosary, Spiritual Warfare Is Real, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Blessed Virgin mary Icon Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Attacks on Rosary; Dopiness; Spiritual Warfare is Real; Wherein Fr. Z Rants - Fr. Z’s Blog

How Should We Respond to Catholic Prejudice? - Adam Seiler at Catholic Stand +1

For the Beauty of the Earth - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

From Racism to Catholicism – One Man’s Journey; A Conversion Story – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Man, Oh Man, Catechism In A Year Podcast Is Right Around The Corner! – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

Loving the Elderly – Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand

Should the Bible Capitalize ‘He’ and ‘Him’ when Referring to the Trinity? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Three Keys to Understanding Apostolic Tradition from Saint Irenaeus – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Zanchetta Lawyer Turned Vatican Investigator was Fired for Resumé Fraud – The Pillar

“Ecumenical:” Old & New Definitions – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Blasphemy Against Mother Mary in “The Chosen” - Father David J. Nix at Catholic Exchange +1

Faith Must Influence Politics – Father Allan McDonald at Missio Dei

Demonizing Traditional Catholics - Bill Donohue at Catholic League

A cardinal's red biretta is seen at a Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica on April 11, 2015.

20 New Cardinals and an Extraordinary Consistory (Aug. 27)

This is a week of consistories at the Vatican. Three separate consistories were scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 – one for Pope Francis to place a red biretta on the heads of 20 new cardinals, a second to approve the canonization of new saints, and a third extraordinary consistory, for which all the cardinals of the Church were invited to Rome to discuss the governance changes brought by the Roman Curia’s new constitution, Praedicate evangelium. EWTN News’ executive editor Matthew Bunson is covering these events in Rome. Before his trip Matthew gave us a preview on what to expect during this unusually busy August at the Vatican. Then Andrea Picciotti-Bayer talks Religious Liberty across the globe, with a look at China, Nicaragua and Nigeria.

