After 39 Years of Marriage a Widower and Doctor Enters the Priesthood, the Forgotten Pope, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

After 39 Years of Marriage, Widower and Doctor Enters the Priesthood – Margaret Mone at Catholic East Texas +1

The Forgotten Pope – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement +1

Biblical Evidence for Justification by Faith and Works – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Driving Refugees to Krakow: Father Patrick Briscoe Reports from Poland – Aleteia

Book Review: The Way of the Cross for Priests – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Lenten Tastes of Spring: Pasta Primavera – Emily Malloy at The Theology of Home Blog

The Rosary Is Not Vain Repetition – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

‘There is No Debate’: Cardinal Tomasi on the Future of the Order of Malta – The Pillar

Of Things Unseen – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

St. Margaret of Cortona, Saint for People Whose Sexual Partner Won’t Marry Them – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Easter Dresses That Bloom All Year ‘Round – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

Pro-Abortion “Handmaidens” Break Up Mass, Blast Archbishop Cordileone, Attack Pro-Lifer – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Gay Is Not Your Identity, Father - Trent Horn at Catholic Answers

Pope Francis, The Tradition Latin Mass, and the Ordinariates – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

