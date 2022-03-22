After 39 Years of Marriage a Widower and Doctor Enters the Priesthood, the Forgotten Pope, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
After 39 Years of Marriage, Widower and Doctor Enters the Priesthood – Margaret Mone at Catholic East Texas +1
The Forgotten Pope – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement +1
Biblical Evidence for Justification by Faith and Works – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
Driving Refugees to Krakow: Father Patrick Briscoe Reports from Poland – Aleteia
Book Review: The Way of the Cross for Priests – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Lenten Tastes of Spring: Pasta Primavera – Emily Malloy at The Theology of Home Blog
The Rosary Is Not Vain Repetition – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
‘There is No Debate’: Cardinal Tomasi on the Future of the Order of Malta – The Pillar
Of Things Unseen – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
St. Margaret of Cortona, Saint for People Whose Sexual Partner Won’t Marry Them – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Easter Dresses That Bloom All Year ‘Round – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog
Pro-Abortion “Handmaidens” Break Up Mass, Blast Archbishop Cordileone, Attack Pro-Lifer – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Gay Is Not Your Identity, Father - Trent Horn at Catholic Answers
Pope Francis, The Tradition Latin Mass, and the Ordinariates – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
