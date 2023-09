We are now only a few weeks away from the start of the Synod on Synodality in Rome, and Synod officials have announced that the media will have limited access to the Synod’s sessions. This raises the question: Is a tightly-controlled information flow the best way to go? This week on Register Radio we talk with Russell Shaw, one of the great veterans of the Catholic Press, about the Synod, secrecy and the state of Catholic media.