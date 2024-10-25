Election Ad’s Miscarriage Misinformation/ Taking Heart Through the Sacred Heart

With U.S. election day just over a week away, we take a look with Register writer Patti Armstrong at Harris-Walz election ad misinformation especially over abortion laws and how they impact women who are miscarrying or experiencing medical emergencies. Then we turn to Pope Francis’ new encyclical Dilexit Nos (He Loved Us) that calls for a renewal of our hearts through deeper devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen brings us insights into Sacred Heart devotion as well as some pastoral advice on election day anxieties.