‘Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation’: Join to Pray for Our Country

No doubt, these are trying times. Our country is straining at the seams. Sides are split. Rancor is running high. Parties are poles apart. Foreign wars seem intent on dragging the United States closer to them. Marriage is attacked. Gender assaulted. Families besieged. Religious freedom is in danger. Churches and statues vandalized, desecrated. But this is no time for handwringing or being at a loss ahead of a contentious election on Nov. 5.

There is only one effective remedy: prayer. As individuals and as a country, there has to be a return to God, a return to Jesus as Lord. One of the ways Catholics can gather in a united voice to seek heavenly help is to join EWTN’s “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation” that begins Sunday, Oct. 27.

The novena’s introduction reminds the faithful quite clearly: “In times of crisis, Catholics turn instinctively to the Mother of God to heal our wounds. Now, we can all do our part in this national effort by praying the Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation. In this powerful supplication, our voices speak as one asking Mary’s intercession to unite us as one nation under God.”

“As Catholics, we turn instinctively to our Blessed Mother in times of need,” said EWTN Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Michael Warsaw.

In 1792, Bishop John Carroll of Baltimore, the nation’s first Catholic bishop, chose the Blessed Mother as “Patroness of the United States,” and he entrusted the new United States of America to her maternal care. Then, 54 years later, on May 13, 1846 — the same month and day she would appear years later at Fatima — the nation’s bishops named Mary under the title of “The Immaculate Conception” as the patroness of this country. Once again, the bishops solemnly entrusted the United States to our Blessed Mother in 1959, when the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

“In this present moment, when there is so much division and unrest in our country, and when many of the values that formed our nation seem to be at risk, we again need to turn to our Blessed Mother,” Warsaw emphasized. “We need to pray for her intercession, that leaders and all who seek public office will follow the path of Truth, guarantee religious liberty, and ensure that all human life is valued and protected, most especially the unborn.”

The “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation” concentrates on some central truths and Mary’s unique role in our salvation, bringing us to her Son Jesus. Each day turns to different times and roles in the Gospel and Rosary — days dedicated to such themes as “The Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God Day,” “The Divine Motherhood of Mary,” “The Wedding Feast of Cana Day,” “Mary at Calvary Day,” “The Mystery of Easter Day” and the “Assumption Into Heaven.”

The novena is especially placed to pray for our country and all our government officials and seek divine assistance in the elections.

Remember the victory our Blessed Mother won at Lepanto in 1571 through the power of intercessory prayer to her through the Rosary. Same for the Victory of Muret in 1213, the Battle of Vienna in 1683, the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, Austria being ridden of Soviet Communists in 1955, with Brazil in1964 and Portugal in 1975 doing the same, a dictatorship defeated in the Philippines in 1986, and more.

EWTN reminds the faithful that even in the earliest times of Christianity, the faithful turned to Mary for her intercession in their times of persecution and great need.

George Washington, our first president, strongly reminded citizens of the need for heavenly help. In his “Farewell Address,” he told the nation, “[T]he propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.” He also emphasized, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity. Let it simply be asked where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths, which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice? And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”

From those earliest of times of Roman persecutions, Christians would pray the simple yet very powerful Sub Tuum Praesidium:

“We fly to your patronage, O holy Mother of God; despise not our prayers in our necessities, but ever deliver us from all dangers, O glorious and blessed Virgin.”

The novena booklet reminds pray-ers that prayer testifies to the Church’s faith that “Jesus Christ is God and Mary is the Mother of God and the mother of Christ’s disciples (John 19:25-27). Her maternal relationship to Christ and to all the members of His Body is the foundation of Christians’ confidence in her ability to help her children on earth who face any danger.”

So we will surely fly with confidence to our Mother’s patronage, asking for her help for our country in this “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation.”

Each day of the novena, there is a short Scripture reading related to the day’s theme, a reflection and a prayer. The novena will be broadcast on EWTN in the morning and evening (see the times listed below). To follow along, and for those who cannot watch at those times, EWTN has a free novena eBook and will send each day’s prayers of the novena directly to your email inbox. Requesting it is simple and quick. (See below.)

If possible, during the novena people are also encouraged to do as many of the following five acts as they can (fully explained in the free novena booklet): 1) Attend Mass and receive Holy Communion each day of the novena. 2) Go to confession; receive the sacrament of penance. 3) Read Scripture and pray the Rosary each day. 4) Make a donation or do something practical to help the poor. 5) Encourage as many people as possible to make the novena.

“Here is a wonderful secret of prayer: Christ wants us to go humbly to his mother in search of his help,” states the introduction. “This is precisely what we are doing in ‘Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation.’” May we pray with confidence for our Mother’s help.

JOIN IN PRAYER

If you would like to receive the “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation,” please click here .

The free eBook is available in English and in Spanish. The printed booklet is only available to ship to homes in the U.S.A., one per household. For a digital version for everyone who prefers one and those outside the United States, please click “ Send me an eBook .”

Make sure to watch the “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation” on EWTN TV starting Oct. 27. Check the broadcast times below. Join us and unite with others in prayer to the Blessed Mother.

SCHEDULE on EWTN:

(Times shown are Eastern Time; adjust for other zones)