Pope in Hungary, German Tax on Catholicism (May 6)

One of the top stories at NCRegister.com last month was about a web platform that seeks to combat porn addictions. The project took its inspiration from an unlikely source: Blessed Carlo Acutis. Register writer Solène Tadié wrote that story. She joins us now from Rome just days after she followed Pope Francis’ travels to Hungary last weekend. Solène gives us highlights about the unique ways of evangelizing in our culture and the impact of the Holy Father on young and old alike in Hungary. Then we turn to happenings in the Church in another European country, Germany. Jonathan Liedl has more on the situation there, and we examine the question: How does the German tax influence German Catholicism?