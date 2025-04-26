The new instructions on the blessing of same-sex couples came just 48 hours after the death of Pope Francis.

Here is a roundup of Catholic world news that you might have missed this week:

German group slams bishops’ same-sex blessing guide issued after Pope Francis’ death

A small but influential Catholic group in Germany called “New Beginning” has issued a blistering statement protesting the release of a new handout, “Blessings for Couples Who Love Each Other,” by the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK).

The new instructions on the blessing of same-sex couples came just 48 hours after the death of Pope Francis. “Obviously, this document was ready in the drawer,” the group stated in its “Protest Note,” adding: “They probably only waited for the death of the pope and the interregnum to create facts in the time of weakened ecclesiastical legal power and to introduce exactly what was expressly prohibited in Fiducia Supplicans [the 2023 Vatican directive on nonliturgical blessings for couples in ‘irregular’ situations].”

The handout states that divorced couples and “couples of all sexual orientations and gender identities are a natural part of our society” and that “couples who do not wish to enter into a Church sacramental marriage or who are not eligible for one should be allowed to have blessing ceremonies.”

Diocese of Zambia declares period of mourning, suspends Easter celebrations

The Archdiocese of Ndola in Zambia has declared a period of mourning following the passing of Pope Francis and suspended major activities it had lined up before the Easter Monday news was made public, reported ACI Africa, CNA’s news partner in Africa.

The archdiocese’s pastoral director, Father Ephraim Mulenda Mapulanga, said the decision to suspend all activities and enter a period of mourning was a way of “showing respect to our late Holy Father.” He further noted that the pastoral office had seen fit that “all programs of entertainment be suspended in all our parishes and institutions.”

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India condemns terror attack in Kashmir

The Indian Catholic Bishops’ Conference issued a statement on Wednesday condemning a terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured 17 others, according to a UCA News report. According to reports, a terrorist group known as the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We strongly condemn this heinous crime against humanity, which has targeted innocent lives, causing immense pain and suffering to families and loved ones,” the bishops said in an April 23 statement. “Violence only breeds more violence, and it is high time for us to choose the path of love, compassion, and understanding,” they added. The bishops further urged the militant group to lay down their arms.

Ecumenical Mass in Egypt for the soul of Pope Francis

In a solemn ecumenical gathering, Bishop Claudio Lurati of Alexandria, Egypt, presided over a memorial Mass for Pope Francis at St. Catherine Latin Cathedral in Alexandria, according to ACI MENA, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner.

He was joined by bishops from the Maronite, Melkite, and Coptic Catholic Churches along with government officials, foreign diplomats, and representatives from Al-Azhar. Lurati praised Pope Francis as a man of deep love and service who brought hope and unity to a divided world.

Nigerian bishop laments exodus in episcopal see amid insecurity

Bishop Michael Gobal Gokum of the Diocese of Pankshin in Nigeria has expressed sorrow over the mass displacement of residents in his episcopal see as a result of insecurity. In an interview with ACI Africa on Tuesday, Gokum said violence in Bokkos and other parts of Nigeria’s Plateau state has left thousands of people homeless, with many now living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“I feel very sad seeing my flock always on the road, carrying their belongings, crying and wailing because of the insecurity in their communities,” he lamented. “I cannot be an effective shepherd when the people are unhappy, when they are unsafe, and when they are forced to live in IDP camps.”

South Sudan’s president remembers day Pope Francis kissed his feet

In wake of Pope Francis’ death, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan recalled an extraordinary moment when the Holy Father knelt and kissed his feet while begging him and other political leaders to end the country’s civil war.

“It goes without saying that South Sudan had a special spot in the heart of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Kiir said. “His act of kindness and humility demonstrated during our visit to Rome in 2019, when he knelt down to kiss our feet, was a turning point for us, the peace partners.”