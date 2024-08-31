Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Pope Francis greets pilgrims in St. Peter Square at general audience on June 26, 2024.
Pope Francis greets pilgrims in St. Peter Square at general audience on June 26, 2024. (photo: EWTN News)

Pope Francis’ Most Ambitious Trip/ Abortion on State Ballots/ Paralympics and Faith

Pope Francis heads to Asia and Oceana, visiting 4 countries in 11 days. EWTN News Vatican analyst Frank Rocca gives his take on the significance of this trip. Then a decision on abortion will be before many voters Nov. 5. We learn about which states are facing abortion-related ballot measures with Register staff writer Peter Laffin. And we get a preview of the Paralympic games in Paris, France with Register Europe correspondent Solène Tadié.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

