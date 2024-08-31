Pope Francis’ Most Ambitious Trip/ Abortion on State Ballots/ Paralympics and Faith

Pope Francis heads to Asia and Oceana, visiting 4 countries in 11 days. EWTN News Vatican analyst Frank Rocca gives his take on the significance of this trip. Then a decision on abortion will be before many voters Nov. 5. We learn about which states are facing abortion-related ballot measures with Register staff writer Peter Laffin. And we get a preview of the Paralympic games in Paris, France with Register Europe correspondent Solène Tadié.